The Power of Off- A Book Discussion and Signing with Author Nancy Colier
At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, May 18 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
Through The Power of Off, NancyColier offers us a path for making use of the virtual world while still feeling good, having healthy relationships, and staying connected with what is genuinely meaningful in life.
We'll explore tips for navigating the complex ways technology affects our relationships, how to self-evaluate our use of technology, mindful practices to help us interact with our devices in more conscious ways, and a 30-day digital detox program to kick-start a new healthier relationship with technology.
Nancy Colier is a psychotherapist in private practice, an ordained interfaith minister, mindfulness teacher, relationship coach, author and blogger. She graduated from the University of Virginia, Columbia University School of Social Work, the Focusing Institute, and One Spirit Interfaith Seminary. Nancy is a regular blogger for Huffington Post and Psychology Today, and author of two other books. Visit her website at: nancycolier.com.
A wine and cheese reception will follow the event. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
