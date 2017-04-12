 
Industry News





Folk Music of the 1960s with the Western Lands Trio

The Western Lands Trio have a carefully crafted program of folk music from the 60s, and will add bits of history and anecdotes that make the event lively and fun. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.
 
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Western Lands Trio was formed when friends Mike Delay, Jerry Geci and John Fulkerson got together over chili and corn bread five years ago to play folk music of the 1960s. Since then they have performed on stage at many venues including the Earth Day Festival in Hartford and the Warner Theater. They have a carefully crafted program of folk music from the 60s, and will add bits of history and some anecdotes that make the event lively, interesting and fun for the audience.

Influenced by Pete Seeger, Mike Delay became interested in the 5 string banjo in the '60s. He frequented coffee houses around central Florida in '70s and '80s and joined in with musician friends playing folk, Irish and mountain songs. After moving to Connecticut in 1996 his music went somewhat dormant until John Fulkerson introduced him to Jerry Geci and they formed a musical bond.

Although singing and harmonizing started early with aunts and uncles for Jerry Geci, it wasn't until he became a part of a folk singing trio in college that he began playing the guitar. He has kept adding to his repertoire with songs that fit his evolving family life. Jerry says, "As with life, the trio is all about harmony."

John Fulkerson started playing the acoustic guitar and singing folk music with friends in the 1960s, later playing in a small folk group with Tim Cromwell, Roger Parker and Buzzy Mann. He was fortunate to know Frank Warner, a noted folk music collector and play with his sons Jeff and Garrett Warner as well as New England folk musician Jeff Davis.

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http://www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
