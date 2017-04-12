News By Tag
Mindover Software Extends Product Line with InfinityHR
ERP Software Provider Becomes Reseller Partner with Infinity Software Solutions
"We are pleased to offer InfinityHR software to our clients," stated Lloyd Smith, President and Director of Operations for Mindover Software. "This allows us to focus on one Human Resource product which integrates with all of the core accounting packages we support including Acumatica, Sage 100 and Sage 300."
InfinityHR is a web-based HR software system that provides workforce management solutions. Integration with ERP software means that HR data is entered once and then flows between applications in real time. HR services include Payroll, Benefit Management, Affordable Care Act, Employee Self Service and more.
"Combining the business software expertise of Mindover Software and the years of benefit administration experience of Infinity Software Solutions provides tremendous value to our clients," said Smith. "With this suite of integrated software, we are able to provide the best ERP and HR Management System on the market."
About Mindover Software
Mindover Software is a business software reseller which offers a broad range of accounting, ERP and CRM software including Acumatica, Sage 100, Sage 300 and Sage CRM. From offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Boise and Hartford, Connecticut, Mindover Software's team of professional consultants help companies achieve greater efficiency, cost savings and profitability. For more information, visit our website: www.mindovercorp.com.
Contact
Lloyd Smith
Mindover Software
***@mindovercorp.com
