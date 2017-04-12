News By Tag
Daytona Chiropractor, Dr. Harry Vassilakis, Provides Ultrasound Therapy
Dr. Vassilakis and his trained staff offer an expertise in ultrasound therapy. Therapeutic ultrasound utilizes sound waves which send heat deep into to the patient's tissues. Ultrasound treatments provide the following benefits:
• Reduced swelling
• Reduced pain
• Reduced stiffness
• Pain-free movement
• Increased circulation
Accident & Injury Clinics provide ultrasound therapy both on its own, and sometimes concurrently with:
• Stretching
• Therapeutic massage
• Chiropractic manipulation
Learn more about ultrasound therapy by going to the Accident & Injury Clinic website (see contact information for link). Members of the press and individuals who have questions about the information in this press release should contact Dr. Vassilakis at the location listed below.
Contact:
Dr. Harry Vassilakis
docharryv@gmail.com
807 Beville Road
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 456-4878
View website: http://accidentandinjuryclinics.com/
