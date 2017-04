Daytona Chiropractor, Dr. Harry Vassilakis, Provides Ultrasound Therapy

Contact

-- Accident & Injury Clinic and Dr. Harry Vassilakis, DC are excited to announce that ultrasound therapy can lessen muscle pain and movement dysfunction.Dr. Vassilakis and his trained staff offer an expertise in ultrasound therapy. Therapeutic ultrasound utilizes sound waves which send heat deep into to the patient's tissues. Ultrasound treatments provide the following benefits:• Reduced swelling• Reduced pain• Reduced stiffness• Pain-free movement• Increased circulationAccident & Injury Clinics provide ultrasound therapy both on its own, and sometimes concurrently with:• Stretching• Therapeutic massage• Chiropractic manipulationLearn more about ultrasound therapy by going to the Accident & Injury Clinic website (see contact information for link). Members of the press and individuals who have questions about the information in this press release should contact Dr. Vassilakis at the location listed below.Contact:Dr. Harry Vassilakisdocharryv@gmail.com807 Beville RoadSouth Daytona, FL 32119(386) 456-4878View website: http://accidentandinjuryclinics.com/ - End of Release -