 
News By Tag
* Chiropractic
* Daytona Chiropractic
* Palm Coast Chiropractic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Daytona Chiropractor, Dr. Harry Vassilakis, Provides Ultrasound Therapy

 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Accident & Injury Clinic and Dr. Harry Vassilakis, DC are excited to announce that ultrasound therapy can lessen muscle pain and movement dysfunction.

Dr. Vassilakis and his trained staff offer an expertise in ultrasound therapy. Therapeutic ultrasound utilizes sound waves which send heat deep into to the patient's tissues. Ultrasound treatments provide the following benefits:

• Reduced swelling
• Reduced pain
• Reduced stiffness
• Pain-free movement
• Increased circulation

Accident & Injury Clinics provide ultrasound therapy both on its own, and sometimes concurrently with:

• Stretching
• Therapeutic massage
• Chiropractic manipulation

Learn more about ultrasound therapy by going to the Accident & Injury Clinic website (see contact information for link). Members of the press and individuals who have questions about the information in this press release should contact Dr. Vassilakis at the location listed below.

Contact:

Dr. Harry Vassilakis

docharryv@gmail.com

807 Beville Road

South Daytona, FL 32119

(386) 456-4878

View website: http://accidentandinjuryclinics.com/

- End of Release -

Contact
Harry Vassilakis
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Accident & Injury Clinic
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Chiropractic, Daytona Chiropractic, Palm Coast Chiropractic
Industry:Health
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Placement Labs News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share