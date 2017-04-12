News By Tag
JC Triple Threat Invites Fans to Learn New Dance Featured on Popular Dance App
Learning How to Do The Dipit Challenge Is Simple and Fun For Everyone
Popular dance app Triller has picked up the #dipitchallenge and spread the craze around the world! There are various instagram influencers who have supported the challenge and shared it with followers on social media, gaining hundreds of thousands in views. "...Phoenix has tons of great dancers and dope choreographers. I'm glad my song has kicked off this movement..."
Wanting to use his recognition for good, JC Triple Threat gives back to the community on a regular basis. Youth activism is something he is passionate about. On April 29th, JC Triple Threat will be supporting the Little Divas as they walk against bullying in the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza from 8- 2 pm. JC Triple threat is inviting all his fans to come show off the moves they learned in the Z Room and support the Little Divas!
The Little Divas Anti Bullying event will feature performances, speeches, a fashion show and more fun! This family friendly event will not only unite the community, but identify and start the conversation about bullying and its effects on the youth.
Visit http://www.littlediva.org for more information on the Anti Bullying Walk
