 
News By Tag
* Dipitchallenge
* Pop
* Anti-bullying
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tempe
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


JC Triple Threat Invites Fans to Learn New Dance Featured on Popular Dance App

Learning How to Do The Dipit Challenge Is Simple and Fun For Everyone
 
 
JC TripleThreat
JC TripleThreat
TEMPE, Ariz. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Urban pop artist JC Triple Threat is inviting the community out to learn the dance that goes along with his new single "Dip it" on April 22nd from 1- 3 pm in the Z Room located at 1835 E. University Dr. #7 Tempe, AZ 85281. Entry to this community tutorial class is free and all ages are invited to come out , have fun, and meet JC Triple Threat in person!

Popular dance app Triller has picked up the #dipitchallenge and spread the craze around the world! There are various instagram influencers who have supported the challenge and shared it with followers on social media, gaining hundreds of thousands in views. "...Phoenix has tons of great dancers and dope choreographers. I'm glad my song has kicked off this movement..."  JC Triple Threat said.

Wanting to use his recognition for good, JC Triple Threat gives back to the community on a regular basis.  Youth activism is something he is passionate about.  On April 29th, JC Triple Threat will be supporting the Little Divas as they walk against bullying in the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza from 8- 2 pm. JC Triple threat is inviting all his fans to come show off the moves they learned in the Z Room and support the Little Divas!

The Little Divas Anti Bullying event will feature performances, speeches, a fashion show and more fun!  This family friendly event will not only unite the community, but identify and start the conversation about bullying and its effects on the youth.

Visit http://www.littlediva.org for more information on the Anti Bullying Walk

Contact
Destiny Loyd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@starmusicmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Dipitchallenge, Pop, Anti-bullying
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Tempe - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star Music Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share