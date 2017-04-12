News By Tag
Podiatry Treatment Addresses Many Health Challenges
After all, you use your feet throughout the day and take hundreds or thousands of steps. Multiply that by a month or year and it's an astounding amount of stress. This can easily lead to problems elsewhere in the body.
So, here's how podiatry treatment addresses many health challenges:
● Toe and foot pain. Okay, this is where you'll probably most associate podiatry treatment. But some people do just dismiss foot and toe pain as an inevitable part of life. That's the wrong attitude because something more serious might well be going on. Whether it's bunions, hammer toe, ingrown toenails, or something else, it could start to affect the rest of your body.
● Heel and ankle pain. Heel and ankle pain are common in people who stand for many hours during the day. But, just because you stand a lot doesn't mean you should feel pain in your heel and ankle. It might have to do with your footwear, insoles, toe box, and more. It's best to see a podiatrist when you feel pain in your heel and ankle.
● Leg, knee, and back pain. One of the most common ways people wind-up at a foot doctor's office is they've already gone to see their own physician. It's during a routine checkup or an appointment their doctor recommends seeing a podiatrist. If you suffer from leg, knee, and back pain, you should consult a foot doctor.
● Tendonitis and swelling joints. Tendonitis occurs when the tissue connecting your muscles to your bones becomes irritated and inflamed. This is normally due to improper or not enough stretching before exercising or engaging in a outdoor activity. The result might well be tendonitis or swelling joints. If this occurs, you'll probably experience moderate to severe pain.
As you can see, podiatry treatment can effectively be the best course of treatment for many common types of body pain. And, the key is knowing when to see a foot doctor.
Dr. Bernard Danna has been a teaching physician for Houston area residency programs for more than 35 years and Dr. Teri Baker, DPM now serves as a teaching physician for the St. Joseph Medical Center residency program.
Together they provide the very best treatments for Houston Podiatry at http://houstonfamilyfootandankle.com
