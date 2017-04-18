News By Tag
Coming To NYC This May: Two Brand New, All-Female One-Act Performances
The 13th Street Repertory Theater in Manhattan will host back-to-back performances of Daniel Coyle's HIRAETH // LIMERENCE on May 18th and 20th.
Much like Coyle's thoughtful ballad "Back Around" and his fun and upbeat "C'est La Vie", Hiraeth // Limerence tell soulful and stirring stories as independent, back-to-back, one-acts.
Each performance will kick off with Hiraeth, a one-woman show starring Ashleigh Kiven, a recent graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Kiven's performance will be accompanied by the dances and original choreography of Jing Zhang, also of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
Hiraeth tells the tale of an eighteen year old girl working her way through a rough past. It's an uplifting story of the triumph of the creative human spirit over the dismay of things once had but lost. Hiraeth is a Welsh word that means, a homesickness for a home you can't return to, or that never was.
Closing the evening, is Limerence. Limerence touts a powerful five-woman ensemble cast, featuring Kaitlin De Santis, Michelle Rocco, Patricia Yeazell, Claire Thompson, and Crystal Sharadin.
Limerence captures the profound and delightful exploration of story-telling. Friends and acquaintances share tales from their past and offer each other bits of wisdom to help them make sense of their experiences. It's a glimpse into the idyllic world of true, unadulterated friendship. Limerence means, the state of being infatuated or obsessed with another person, typically experienced involuntarily and characterized by a strong desire for reciprocation.
Three performances are scheduled between May 18-20 at the 13th Street Repertory Theater, located at 50 West 13th Street, New York, NY. Tickets are available now at http://two-one-
A press-only viewing is scheduled for May 4th in Manhattan. To attend the press-only viewing, email Sara Marcone at buddha@parachutingbuddha.com.
Sara Marcone
***@parachutingbuddha.com
Apr 18, 2017