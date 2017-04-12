News By Tag
Gilchrist, Gibson, Ortiz, Camp Highlight Creators Roster At Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis
"Zombie King" Arthur Suydam, Danny Fingeroth, Victor Dandridge, Jim Mehsling, Clinton Hobart Also Featured At Minneapolis Convention Center
Also featured in Minneapolis are Tom Cook ("The Smurfs," "He-Man"), Rob Schamberger (WWE artist-in-residence)
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Minneapolis show hours are Friday, May 5, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Minneapolis, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
