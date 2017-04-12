 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Gilchrist, Gibson, Ortiz, Camp Highlight Creators Roster At Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis

"Zombie King" Arthur Suydam, Danny Fingeroth, Victor Dandridge, Jim Mehsling, Clinton Hobart Also Featured At Minneapolis Convention Center
 
 
Guy Gilchrist Muppet Babies Art
Guy Gilchrist Muppet Babies Art
 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Guy Gilchrist ("Muppets," "The Pink Panther"), Jordan Gibson ("Howard the Duck," "Where is Jake Ellis?"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies") and Bob Camp ("Ren and Stimpy," "G.I. Joe") are among the leading comics creators scheduled to attend Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, May 5-7 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The talented roster features a wide array of artists and writers, many conducting interactive panels and demonstrations at the Artists Stage and Wizard World programming rooms throughout the weekend.

Also featured in Minneapolis are Tom Cook ("The Smurfs," "He-Man"), Rob Schamberger (WWE artist-in-residence), "Zombie King" Arthur Suydam ("Marvel Zombies," "Deadpool"), Mark Kistler ("The Secret City," "The New Secret City Adventures"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Colleen Doran (Troll Bridge; Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible Stan Lee), Jim Mehsling ("Star Wars" fan films, "Into the Void"), , Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan") and many others.

Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its fourth trip to Minneapolis. Celebrities scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza include Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men," Platoon), Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman ("Doctor Who"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek") and Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer").

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Minneapolis show hours are Friday, May 5, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Minneapolis, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/minneapolis.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
Click to Share