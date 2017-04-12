News By Tag
The Marketing Beacon Launches e-Commerce Website for Calmettos
Visitors to the site will be able to review the Calmettos story and the bio of artist Cal Harrelson. Beyond paintings, products for sale include note card sets reflecting the artwork from selected paintings; embroidered hats; tee shirts with screen printed painting selections, and embroidered rope handle totes. The site layout and design provides visitors with easy navigation options and a fully-secure online purchasing experience. Visitors can also link directly to the Calmettos social media sites and sign-up for the company's digital newsletter.
The Marketing Beacon is continuing to work with Calmettos for the overall implementation and management of marketing activities. This includes website management, public relations, social media, product marketing support, collateral development, and other marketing components required for the Calmettos business.
About The Marketing Beacon
The Marketing Beacon specializes in delivering custom-developed marketing solutions designed to generate new customers and grow opportunities from existing clients for Greenville, South Carolina and Upstate businesses. Application of real-world marketing expertise is leveraged to determine which marketing techniques, tools and tactics are best for a customer's business. The prevailing goal is to deliver the right balance of marketing solutions designed for a client to gain greater market visibility and awareness, neutralize buyer risk and develop customer trust for repeat business. For more information on The Marketing Beacon visit www.TheMarketingBeacon.com.
About Calmettos
The inspiration for Calmettos is the South Carolina state tree, the Palmetto, which represents strength with its tightly woven fibers, while at the same time serving as an icon that embodies a casual 'sweet-tea' lifestyle. Founder and artist, Calhoun Harrelson, paints original works of art inspired by the palmetto tree and the business takes on a name to reflect the native South Carolinian artist and his work. Calmettos offers original paintings and complementing products that feature selected artwork from the paintings at retailers throughout South Carolina and on the company's website at www.Calmettos.com.
