April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

NTEA welcomes senior director of fleet relations

 
 
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry recently appointed George Survant as senior director of fleet relations. In this newly created role, he will work with Christopher Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations, to lead the Association in serving truck equipment distributors/manufacturers and end-user fleets.

"Welcoming George to the team expands our ability to connect with commercial fleets across North America," said NTEA Executive Director Steve Carey. "His proven expertise brings valuable perspective which will be a tremendous asset to our entire membership and the industry at large."

Survant has served in a variety of positions, including 25 years as a telecom fleet leader, 17 years as a power company fleet leader, and four years as an executive in the fleet safety certification and inspection industry. He has managed operations in 49 of the 50 states, with employees in several countries across the Pacific Rim.

Throughout his impressive career, Survant has earned many awards, including Vocational Fleet of the Year from Fleet Owner Magazine; NAFA Green Fleet Award for pioneering work with green solutions in a vocational truck fleet; Blue Sky Award for his leadership in developing and commercializing medium-duty hybrid trucks; and the National Biodiesel Board "Eye on Biodiesel" award for Initiative.

He has spoken in many widely-recognized industry forums; published articles on fleet management, alternative fuel vehicles and crane safety; and actively contributed to a number of organizations, including CALSTART, Electrification Leadership Council, Ford Advisory Board and NAFA Fleet Management Association.

Survant holds a bachelor's from the University of Kentucky.

ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA (http://www.ntea.com/) – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents 1,900 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show® (http://www.worktruckshow.com/). The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

