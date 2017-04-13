 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Las Colinas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Laurie Kane Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Laurie Kane Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Laurie Kane Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Las Colinas

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Texas - US

LAS COLINAS, Texas - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes Laurie Kane to the Las Colinas office. Ms. Kane has a passion for real estate and solving clients' needs. She combines more than twenty-five years corporate business experience with advanced academic degrees. Having worked in sales, marketing, operations, management, human resource development and university faculty she is able to link client needs with winning solutions.

Her experience in working with clients at all levels in organizations ensures an ability to listen to client needs and match solutions. She has bought and sold more than ten personal properties. Throughout this process, she gained an acute awareness of what clients want from their buyer or seller representative.

"I'm very excited to join RE/MAX DFW Associates; they have countless opportunities and resources to help me deliver superior services to my clients," stated Ms. Kane.

A Texas native, Ms. Kane grew up in Fort Worth and moved to Irving in 2011. She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Texas Tech University, an MBA from SMU, Ph.D. from Texas A&M University and a Certified Home Marketing Specialist designation (CHMS).  She is a mother of one adult son and a few of Ms. Kane's favorite hobbies are redecorating, fitness activities and networking.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Laurie Kane can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 469.964.5263 or via email at Laurie.Kane@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Tags:Re Max, Residential Real Estate, Las Colinas
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share