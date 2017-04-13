News By Tag
Laurie Kane Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Her experience in working with clients at all levels in organizations ensures an ability to listen to client needs and match solutions. She has bought and sold more than ten personal properties. Throughout this process, she gained an acute awareness of what clients want from their buyer or seller representative.
"I'm very excited to join RE/MAX DFW Associates; they have countless opportunities and resources to help me deliver superior services to my clients," stated Ms. Kane.
A Texas native, Ms. Kane grew up in Fort Worth and moved to Irving in 2011. She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Texas Tech University, an MBA from SMU, Ph.D. from Texas A&M University and a Certified Home Marketing Specialist designation (CHMS). She is a mother of one adult son and a few of Ms. Kane's favorite hobbies are redecorating, fitness activities and networking.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Laurie Kane can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 469.964.5263 or via email at Laurie.Kane@
