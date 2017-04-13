 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Big data for oil and gas market worth $7.5 billion in 2017

 
 
LONDON - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The lead analyst of the report said: "Big data analytics is one of the best approaches for the collection and analysis of data, and for forecasting activities in the oil & gas industry. Big data analytics for oil & gas not only aids in monitoring operations but also aids in predicting future outcomes based on historical data. Various oil & gas companies across the globe have started adopting this innovative analytics service but still large-scale adoption of big data oil & gas analytics is limited. Big data oil & gas analytics services are generally comprised of software services and hardware/equipment products. Hardware such as servers, sensors, monitoring devices, storage units, and computers is used to collect data and store it for future use. Software generally comprises applications and programs which collect, process, analyze, and produce forecast data as per the requirements of users."

The 190 page report contains 135+ tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the big data analytics for oil & gas market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for 2 sets of submarkets, namely by Sector (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), and by Type (Hardware, Software, Services). These submarkets are forecast by national markets as well.

The 190 report offers market forecasts and analysis for 15 leading national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in big data analytics for oil & gas and an interview with an industry experts from a prominent company.

Big Data Analytics for Oil & Gas Market Report 2017-2027: Forecasts by Sector (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), by Type (Hardware, Software, Services) and by Key National Markets (U.S., Canada, Russia, U.K. Norway, Rest of Europe, China, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Venezuela, and Rest of Latin America), with Leading Company Profiles Plus Analysis Of Environment, Health, and Safety (EH&S), Exploration & Production (E&P), Risk Prevention, Operational Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Asset Maintenance, Production Optimization and Other Factors report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the big data analytics for oil & gas market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the big data or oil & gas industries.

Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.comor call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/) is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
