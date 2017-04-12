 
Industry News





Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Great Reviews From Illinois DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Illinois, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to Illinois to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Champaign, Peoria and Springfield; Illinois to deliver the seminar to some of Illinois' best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here are some testimonials from some of Illinois' best DUI attorneys:

"Great presentation. Invaluable insight."
David Clark - Monmouth, Illinois

"Excellent job. Good value. Fun too!"
Thomas Tonozzi - Spring Valley, Illinois

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Kansas.  Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Fort Worth, Tyler, and Dallas; Texas
Evansville, Terre Haute, and Indianapolis; Indiana
Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and Little Rock; Arkansas
Salina, Wichita, and Overland Park; Kansas

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

Contact
Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yourduipro.com Email Verified
Email Verified
