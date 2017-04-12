 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

How can US$4.49 little eBook:" Naturally Heal Insomnia" save USA Economy Up to $411 Billion per

President Triumph may have chance to consider give out 411 billion Saving to every American: Lack of Sleep cost USA $411 per year. A Best Sleep Solution "Naturally Heal Insomnia" just been Found By SkyBlue Cross Corp., Canada
 
 
Therapeutic Lfestyle
Therapeutic Lfestyle
 
TORONTO - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- A natural health consulting service company SkyBlue Cross, announced that they have published their Natural Heal Research Achievement: Naturally Heal Insomnia with Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Intervention Program ( aka Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Mediation),    The Functional Food Lifestyle Mediation Program is   following and applying National Institute of Health  & CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ) Guideline  & Suggestions   that Therapeutic Lifestyle changes can be the Lifestyle modifications against complex health Problems. The company also find the ways to deal with the many complex health problems with their simple, effective Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program (aka Mediation Program)

According to global policy think tank Rand: Lack of sleep cost USA  Economy Up to $411 Billion a Year. SkyBlue Cross Senior consultant Maxwell Chan Says: "Insomnia or lack of sleep are mostly caused by complex health issues. It is medical malpractices simply applying over-counter sleeping pill to treat insomnia. << Naturally Heal Insomnia>>give out the  Standard Operation Procedure to treat Insomnia; and by the Lifestyle Mediation  Program, 90% Insomnia victims have chance to get better sleeping.

And, By CDC.GOV Guiding, Coordinated Chronic Diseases Prevention With Functional  Food Lifestyle Change Mediation Program  Could be the best mediation program against Insomnia .

About SkyBlue Cross Corp.: Sky BLUE Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006. SkyBlue Cross considers  Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health,  and many human being treasures of medicine  have been discovered and served  people in the world.

Reference Sources:

"Naturally Heal Insomnia" For more detail information please visit us at:https://amazon.com/author/maxwellchan.

Maxwell Chan
www.naturallyhealinsomnia.com
***@naturallyhealinsomnia.com
Source:SkyBlue Crowss Corp.
Email:***@naturallyhealinsomnia.com Email Verified
