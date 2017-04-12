 
Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners Earns Global Elite Status - Prestigious Chairman's Circle

Savannah-Based Real Estate Company 1 of 57 Coldwell Banker Affiliates Across the World Named to Elite Status
 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners has been named to the prestigious Coldwell Banker® Chairman's Circle. This designation is awarded to companies which have attained certain levels of criteria; only 57 Coldwell Banker companies out of 3600 throughout the world to receive this distinguished award.

"As part of an elite standing, the Chairman's Circle underscores the meaning of teamwork," said Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "With some of the highest benchmarks, this prestigious recognition weighs on the strong work ethic and perseverance of our collective network of worldwide agents, honoring the success of those affiliate companies that have made exemplary strides in sales within their respective markets. Our gratitude goes out to Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners who has maintained a diligent focus and unwavering effort to continually deliver on this hallmark achievement of the Coldwell Banker brand."

Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners was founded in 1995 as a one-office brokerage.  The real estate company since has expanded to encompass locations that service the real estate needs of the Greater Savannah area, Coastal South Carolina as well as Brunswick and The Golden Isles. Last year the company saw 29% growth, the largest one year increase seen since  before the year 2000. As a result of that growth, Managing Broker, Tom Woiwode, was invited to speak at Coldwell Banker's Global Leadership Summit in Nashville, TN.

"While 2017 is well underway, the growth we saw in 2016 was unprecedented," says CEO & Owner, Connie Farmer Ray. "Our recipe for success is a true result of the team we have built, combined with the ongoing support of the communities we serve and supporting local businesses. We are so proud of our agents and staff members for the dedicated and consistent effort they put in to get us to this point. We are challenging ourselves to ensure in 2017 we exceed the milestones of last year."

Along with garnering the elite Chairman's Circle award, Connie Farmer Ray, CEO of Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners, announced several internal awards at there annuyal awards banquet that encapsulated the company's 2016 year of record numbers. Those awards include:

·      20 years of service:  Lyn McCuen and Jane Moore

·      Top Producer for 2016: Nicole Readdick – Kinglsand Office

·      Top Team for 2016:  The Kersey Team, Kim and Thomas Kersey - Pooler/Bluffton offices

About Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners

Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners, established in 1995, is a full-service real estate firm with office locations covering Beaufort, South Carolina, through the greater Savannah area to Kingsland, Georgia. In addition to listing and selling residential real estate, Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners' other divisions include commercial real estate, property management, relocation services, new home and a real estate school. The company's corporate offices are located at 6349 Abercorn St., Savannah, Georgia. For more information, visit their Web site at ColdwellBankerPlatinum.com.

Beth Ann Walker
Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners
