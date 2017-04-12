News By Tag
Wizard World, Inc. Names Michael Breen, Jordan Schur To Board Of Directors
Entertainment Industry Veterans Added To Pop Culture Convention Leader
Breen is an English qualified solicitor and was formerly the Managing Director of the Sports and Entertainment Division of Bank Insinger de Beaufort N.V., which is a wealth management organization and is part of the BNP Paribas Group, one of the world's largest banks. Insinger de Beaufort Holdings S.A. is listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Mr. Breen was also a major shareholder and director of an affiliate of Insinger de Beaufort Holdings S.A.
Mr. Breen is a former senior equity partner in the 400+ partner and 40+ office law firm of Clyde & Co, whose head office is based in the City of London, England. Mr. Breen specialized in all aspects of sports and entertainment law. He has extensive experience of event based entertainment having been responsible for the legal documentation relating to the world famous UK music awards known as the Brit Awards.
A veteran of the music and film industries, Jordan Schur has garnered a reputation for creating and overseeing innovative and highly profitable ventures. Mr. Schur's first major success was Flip Records, a music label he created in 1994 that launched the careers of world-renowned artists such as Limp Bizkit and Staind. Under Mr. Schur's guidance, Flip Records went on to sell over 70M records, as the company became a legendary brand in music.
In 1999, Mr. Schur began his successful tenure as President of Geffen Records at Universal Music Group where he merged the original Geffen Records with MCA Records and DreamWorks Records. The newly expanded company went on to become the market share leader in the industry generating over 2B dollars in sales. Mr. Schur has worked with some of the world's most successful chart-topping artists ranging from Nirvana, Guns N' Roses, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Rob Zombie, Ashlee Simpson, Sigur Ros, Common, The Roots, Sonic Youth, Blink 182, Enrique Iglesias, Beck, Nelly Furtado, and Counting Crows to name a few.
Mr. Schur subsequently formed Suretone Records, Suretone Mgt, Mimran Schur Pictures, and Suretone Pictures, all of which today comprise Suretone Entertainment. His more than a decade in the film industry has included production of such notable films as Stone starring Robert De Niro, Edward Norton and Milla Jovovich, Warrior starring Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton and Nick Nolte and Henry's Crime featuring Keanu Reeves, James Caan, and Vera Farmiga.
"Michael Breen and Jordan Schur bring a wealth of experience and knowledge of the entertainment industry to the Wizard World Board of directors," said Paul Kessler, Chairman of Wizard World. "They will be instrumental forces as the Company continues to find new and creative ways to maintain our commitment to providing a high-quality entertainment value for fans while enhancing value for shareholders and increasing revenue through various sources, both within the convention structure and in new initiatives."
About Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
