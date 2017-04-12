 
April 2017





Launch of Platform That Connects Shoppers With Travelers Giving a Cheaper and Fun Way to Shop Abroad

The idea of a less expensive way to shop online is certainly something that would appeal to many people. Debuver launches their new app and website that connects shoppers with travelers, allowing cheaper purchases to be made free of shipping costs.
 
 
cheaper-and-faster-than-online-shopping
cheaper-and-faster-than-online-shopping
SINGAPORE - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- There's no shortage of people who would like to buy something in another city or country, but are held back by high postage costs or some of the other hassles that can come along with online shopping.  The good news is this isn't something that just has to be accepted any longer, with an innovative, forward thinking new mobile app and website offering a disruptive way to avoid these problems.  The new platform is called Debuver and delivers a way for shoppers to post what they need and from where and make connections with travelers who can pick up exactly what they are interested in.  The end result is a win on both ends, with money and time being saved, a little cash made by the traveler in an innovation that's almost certain to become extremely popular.

"We're delivering a new, cool, fun and savings filled way to shop online and overseas,"  commented a spokesperson from Debuver.  "We're looking forward to providing a better way to shop in these situations, where normal people benefit in a very real way."

According to the company, some of the highlights of using Debuver include:  buyers only paying when they receive their item;  cheaper and faster service; no shipping costs and annoying delays; and frequent travelers getting a way to make a few extra dollars in a fun and honest way.

The early response has been very positive across the board.

Michelle J., from New York City, recently said, "I've had two different people pick me up things from Paris so far and it was a totally awesome experience.  Debuver is as cool as it gets.  Fully recommended."

For more information be sure to visit https://debuver.com.

