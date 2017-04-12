News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Launch of Platform That Connects Shoppers With Travelers Giving a Cheaper and Fun Way to Shop Abroad
The idea of a less expensive way to shop online is certainly something that would appeal to many people. Debuver launches their new app and website that connects shoppers with travelers, allowing cheaper purchases to be made free of shipping costs.
"We're delivering a new, cool, fun and savings filled way to shop online and overseas," commented a spokesperson from Debuver. "We're looking forward to providing a better way to shop in these situations, where normal people benefit in a very real way."
According to the company, some of the highlights of using Debuver include: buyers only paying when they receive their item; cheaper and faster service; no shipping costs and annoying delays; and frequent travelers getting a way to make a few extra dollars in a fun and honest way.
The early response has been very positive across the board.
Michelle J., from New York City, recently said, "I've had two different people pick me up things from Paris so far and it was a totally awesome experience. Debuver is as cool as it gets. Fully recommended."
For more information be sure to visit https://debuver.com.
Contact
Sujimy MD
***@debuver.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse