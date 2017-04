Celebrate NYC at the Five Borough MWBE Recognition Awards

MWBE Recognition Awards

-- The Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification Program connects certified businesses with opportunities to sell their products and services to New York and New York City agencies. The program's goal is to promote fairness and equity in City procurement processes by providing services designed to strengthen the ability of certified M/WBEs to increase their capacity and effectively contribute to the City's economy. Each Chamber will honor two MWBE members from their Borough.The event will be hosted by Thomas J. Grech, Queens Chamber Executive Director and Mayra DiRico, Queens Chamber President. "The Queens Chamber is proud to be hosting this years' 5 Borough MWBE Awards, says Grech. "We truly believe that a rising tide lifts all boats. While the Queens Chamber is extremely ‎proud of all that is going on in Queens, we also celebrate the success of our partners and fellow New Yorkers in the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Manhattan," continues Grech. "Having LaGuardia Gateway Partners, The Port Authority of NY and NJ, Skanska, Graf & Lewent, Capalino & Co., and Ashnu International as our Sponsors of this event demonstrates their commitment to the success of MWBE programs."There will be presenters from each Borough, and are as follows:Nunzio DelGreco - Bronx Chamber of CommerceAndrew Hoan - Brooklyn Chamber of CommerceJessica Walker - Manhattan Chamber of CommerceLinda Baran - Staten Island Chamber of CommerceThomas J. Grech - Queens Chamber of CommerceDate: Friday, April 21, 2017Time: 10:00-1:00PMLocation:Vaughn College8601 23rd AveEast Elmhurst, NY 11369Register at www.queenschamber.org or email us at info@queenschamber.org or call 718-898-8500