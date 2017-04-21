News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrate NYC at the Five Borough MWBE Recognition Awards
The event will be hosted by Thomas J. Grech, Queens Chamber Executive Director and Mayra DiRico, Queens Chamber President. "The Queens Chamber is proud to be hosting this years' 5 Borough MWBE Awards, says Grech. "We truly believe that a rising tide lifts all boats. While the Queens Chamber is extremely proud of all that is going on in Queens, we also celebrate the success of our partners and fellow New Yorkers in the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Manhattan," continues Grech. "Having LaGuardia Gateway Partners, The Port Authority of NY and NJ, Skanska, Graf & Lewent, Capalino & Co., and Ashnu International as our Sponsors of this event demonstrates their commitment to the success of MWBE programs."
There will be presenters from each Borough, and are as follows:
Nunzio DelGreco - Bronx Chamber of Commerce
Andrew Hoan - Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce
Jessica Walker - Manhattan Chamber of Commerce
Linda Baran - Staten Island Chamber of Commerce
Thomas J. Grech - Queens Chamber of Commerce
Date: Friday, April 21, 2017
Time: 10:00-
Location:
Vaughn College
8601 23rd Ave
East Elmhurst, NY 11369
Register at www.queenschamber.org or email us at info@queenschamber.org or call 718-898-8500
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse