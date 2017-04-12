News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ascensus Expands LPL Financial Offering
Small Market Solution Now Available to Recordkeeping Only and ERISA 403(b) Plan Clients
LPL's Small Market Solution combines LPL's investment management expertise and Ascensus' best-in-class service model to create a more convenient retirement plan that is tailored to small business owners' needs. With this recent product expansion, the solution is now available to ERISA 403(b) plans in addition to 401(k), money purchase, and profit sharing retirement plans. Ascensus has also introduced an unbundled version of the LPL Small Market Solution, offering recordkeeping only services to clients that work with a third-party administrator (TPA).
Ascensus recently introduced an enhanced TPA service model, and the firm remains committed to offering TPAs access to more retirement plan products to help them service and retain plan sponsor clients. With the introduction of the unbundled LPL Small Market Solution, Ascensus has made another key investment in strengthening its TPA partnerships.
Through the Small Market Solution's 3(38) investment fiduciary service, LPL Financial acts with discretionary authority over the plan's investment options within an investment menu, provides ongoing monitoring of investment options, and offers employers assistance with a number of administrative functions.The Small Market Solution also can be used in conjunction with LPL's Worksite Financial Solutions, a guidance-based, beginning-to-
"LPL's Small Market Solution is a scalable, efficient solution designed for advisors to be able to offer retirement plan services to small business owners so they may help employees save for a secure future," said Kathleen Connelly, Ascensus' executive vice president of client experience and relationship management. "We're pleased to offer more of our current and prospective clients and TPA partners access to this turnkey solution."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 3.9 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit https://www2.ascensus.com/
View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/
Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing & Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse