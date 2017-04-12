News By Tag
New Fully Furnished and Decorated Model Homes and Residents Club Now Open at Tamaya
"This is an important milestone for Tamaya, a one-of-a-kind community and a special place to call home," said Don Wilford, Northeast Florida Division President of ICI Homes. "The Residents Club is the perfect place for families to gather and enjoy the community's lifestyle."
Tamaya's new grand entrance fronting Beach Boulevard leads to a two-story gatehouse welcoming residents and guests to the community. The Residents Club has been designed as a welcoming hub for entertainment and gatherings as well as a place for fitness, wellness and relaxation. The 10,000-square-
The Residents Club has several social spaces including a spacious great room with catering kitchen, a clubroom, a covered porch and an outdoor patio. It offers two pools, a cabana and nearly 5,000-square-
The clubhouse's fitness center includes an expansive cardio room and a separate yoga and pilates studio overlooking a garden and fountain area. The fitness center is staffed by professionals trained in disciplines such as yoga, pilates and barre. The community lifestyle director plans activities and events for residents.
"Our residents enjoy wonderful amenities and surroundings,"
ICI Homes' new model row is located in the community's Bella Nika neighborhood and features six new furnished and decorated model homes that showcase Tamaya's architecture and design style. At Tamaya, ICI Homes features a selection of distinctive, flexible and customizable home designs showcasing Tuscan, Mediterranean and Spanish architectural influences and spectacular outdoor living spaces. ICI Homes is well known for its ability to completely customize a floor plan to uniquely suit the homebuyer.
Tamaya's Bella Nika neighborhood offers 50-foot-wide, 60-foot-wide, 75-foot-wide and 85-foot-wide home sites. Homes at Tamaya range in size from 1,800-square-
Tamaya is located off Beach Boulevard, midway between Kernan and Hodges boulevards in Jacksonville. Tamaya is just six miles to the beach and within minutes to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.
For more information, call (855) 279-6053 or visit www.TamayaFL.com.
