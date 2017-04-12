 
Industry News





New Fully Furnished and Decorated Model Homes and Residents Club Now Open at Tamaya

 
 
The Residents Club at Tamaya
The Residents Club at Tamaya
 
Tags:

Don Wilford
Rosemary Messina
ICI Homes Tamaya

Real Estate

Jacksonville - Florida - US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Six newly built decorated model homes, a highly anticipated Residents Club and the community's new grand entrance are now open at Tamaya.

"This is an important milestone for Tamaya, a one-of-a-kind community and a special place to call home," said Don Wilford, Northeast Florida Division President of ICI Homes. "The Residents Club is the perfect place for families to gather and enjoy the community's lifestyle."

Tamaya's new grand entrance fronting Beach Boulevard leads to a two-story gatehouse welcoming residents and guests to the community. The Residents Club has been designed as a welcoming hub for entertainment and gatherings as well as a place for fitness, wellness and relaxation. The 10,000-square-foot Residents Club is located inside the main gates of the community. Designed to reflect Tamaya's Mediterranean influences, the Residents Club exudes a casual elegance with contemporary Renaissance style. It features a neutral color palette with striking blue accents, clean lines, wood flooring and luxurious features and finishes.

The Residents Club has several social spaces including a spacious great room with catering kitchen, a clubroom, a covered porch and an outdoor patio. It offers two pools, a cabana and nearly 5,000-square-feet of fitness space. The step-down pool area features a tower slide, a bathhouse and plenty of seating around the competition pool and zero-entry family pool. The competition pool includes lap-lane areas for swim workouts.An outdoor palm court bar area allows for relaxing around the pool, enjoying events and features a spa garden. Tamaya has multi-purpose paths for walking, jogging and biking and a tennis center.

The clubhouse's fitness center includes an expansive cardio room and a separate yoga and pilates studio overlooking a garden and fountain area. The fitness center is staffed by professionals trained in disciplines such as yoga, pilates and barre. The community lifestyle director plans activities and events for residents.

"Our residents enjoy wonderful amenities and surroundings," said ICI Homes Vice President of Marketing Rosemary Messina. "I encourage everyone to visit and experience all we offer at Tamaya."

ICI Homes' new model row is located in the community's Bella Nika neighborhood and features six new furnished and decorated model homes that showcase Tamaya's architecture and design style. At Tamaya, ICI Homes features a selection of distinctive, flexible and customizable home designs showcasing Tuscan, Mediterranean and Spanish architectural influences and spectacular outdoor living spaces. ICI Homes is well known for its ability to completely customize a floor plan to uniquely suit the homebuyer.

Tamaya's Bella Nika neighborhood offers 50-foot-wide, 60-foot-wide, 75-foot-wide and 85-foot-wide home sites. Homes at Tamaya range in size from 1,800-square-feet to 6,000-square-feet and range in price from the $300,000s to $800,000s.

Tamaya is located off Beach Boulevard, midway between Kernan and Hodges boulevards in Jacksonville. Tamaya is just six miles to the beach and within minutes to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.

For more information, call (855) 279-6053 or visit www.TamayaFL.com.
ICI Homes Tamaya
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
