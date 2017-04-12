The Price of Women's Independence

Contact

-- International Women's Day points out that much headway has been made in women's struggles for economic and social independence;but most statistics omit the stories of exactly how women overcome daily psychological barriers and address dysfunctional families and marriages.Carly is such a woman: an aspiring, middle-aged artist who believes in herself, but constantly faces challenges from her ex, her parents, and her adult children; all of whom inadvertently thwart her efforts to achieve.is her painting masterpiece, which captures this transformation. It's also the message she gifts to herself as she juggles the disparate negative forces in her life and counters them with positive efforts.Carly is determined to take charge of her life, wresting it from a drug-addicted brother, a mother still clashing with Carly's father (her ex-husband), a father who is building his reality show at the expense of his family relationships, and a new romance which may or may not go anywhere.Most of all, Carly is a creator and an artist, crafting life-changing paintings from the depths of her transformative experiences. Women's independence often comes with a price tag, but it also comes with newfound riches.explores these gems in an encouraging testimony about one woman's efforts to truly rebuild her entire life and all its connections.About the AuthorRebecca Chianese lives and works in New York and was born and raised in Brooklyn. She studied fiction writing at Sarah Lawrence College and went on to earn her Masters in Social Work at the Hunter College School of Social Work.Her plays "The Session" and "That's Life" were both produced off-Broadway in NYC.Her love of reading began with the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza and she has been writing as long as she was able to hold a pencil. Walking along the Hudson River is where most of her characters "come to life and boss her around until she tells their stories."Mercy is her first novel.