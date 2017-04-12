 
Industry News





April 2017
Axalta Dazzles with Past and Present Ford GT Colors

 
 
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is honored to have sponsored the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Detroit section event on April 5, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.  The event highlighted an iconic American supercar, the Ford GT.

To celebrate the GT, Axalta displayed eight GT color options for the more than 800 engineering professionals in attendance.  Axalta's colors included the five original GT shades, Shadow Black, Frozen White, Ingot Silver, Triple Yellow, and Race Red, as well as three hues designed for the latest edition: Liquid Red, Liquid Blue, and Liquid Gray. To paint the GT's renowned carbon fiber body, Ford and Axalta worked together to address challenges inherent to the lightweight material.

"At its essence, carbon fiber is a weave with pits, and we needed a smooth surface to give each GT the appearance it deserves," said Nancy Lockhart, Axalta Color Marketing Manager. "A special primer, the first layer of coatings to be applied was employed in the process to dampen the substrate."

During the event, attendees were invited to vote for their favorite GT color.  Nearly a third of voters (31%) selected Liquid Red as their top choice. Liquid Blue came in second place at 25 percent and Matte Black finished third at 12 percent.

"The GT on display was Liquid Red, so I think seeing that car up close and personal may have tipped the scales," said Lockhart. "Interestingly those top three colors accounted for almost 70 percent of all voting."

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Click to Share