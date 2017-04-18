News By Tag
Networking Group Set For Inaugural Interactive Business Event In Dallas
When you combine digital age businesses, brands and industry influencers with the hottest and trendiest meet and greet events, an innovative 'Konnek-tion' is made.
One networking group based in Dallas is combining the science of business, the art of interaction and the environment of modern lifestyle into one of the premier networking groups in the country.
Powered by Turbo Noodle Agency and The Dragons Ball Society, The Konnekt network group is a conglomerate of industry leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs, artist, entertainers and public figures coming together in the name of creating synergy, not only the business arena but with the community as a whole. Konnekt's mission is to create a power networking platform and includes amongst its charter business member's various businesses and organizations, ranging from marketing agencies and PR firms to IT installation and data security companies, art galleries and local nonprofit organizations. Konnekt will also be an experiential launch board for startup and established brands, looking to showcase their services and products, being featured prominently as part of their interactive networking events.
On April 21st, Konnekt will team up with several Dallas area industry influencers and businesses, as well as, local charity organization The Dragons Ball Society, to host its inaugural interactive networking event and business mixer. The Konnekt network group's first event will highlight and showcase various Dallas businesses and organizations including Turbo Noodle Agency, The Dragons Ball Society, Docent Systems, LymeLife Media, The Law of Art, Market Research Dallas, Social House Dallas, Smart Source Technology, Earth Water and Demerara and will be sponsored by Borboleta Wines. The event will be held at the Larry North Fitness Center at City Place at 2711 Haskell Avenue #300, Dallas, TX 75204. Scheduled events and features include a meet and greet session, guest speaker Dragons Ball Society Founder and Konnekt charter member Dan Luna, an art exhibition by the Law of Art, cocktails provided by Polugar and Stoli Vodka and a wine tasting with Borboleta Wines.
Turbo Noodle Agency CEO and Konnekt charter member Jordan Dresel said he feels a great sense of pride in Konnekt being an integral part of the growing Dallas business community, as well as, having a chance to meet and network with the people of Dallas's vibrant business and lifestyle scene. "We feel very privileged and honored to be working and partnering with some of the best people, businesses, brands and venues in the area. Dallas is an incredible city and we couldn't think of a better place to launch our inaugural event. We would love to meet and network with other Dallas area businesses and agencies, as well as, the local media, bloggers and community members as we celebrate launching this digital age business networking platform and highlight some of the hottest and trendiest people and elements that Dallas has to offer."
About
Konnekt is a premier business networking group bridging businesses and people. Konnekt showcases the best and brightest businesses, brands and industry influencers and host monthly events featuring guest speakers and workshops in an interactive environment.
Contact
Jordan Dresel
972.302.8702
jordan@turbonoodle.com
