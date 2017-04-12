 
April 2017





Q1 2017 Houston Office Research & Forecast Report

Houston office construction down 50% from one year ago - Lisa Bridges Director of Market Research | Houston
 
HOUSTON - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston's office market has struggled over the past few

years with rising vacancy and slower than average job

growth due to a weakened energy market. However, as the

office construction pipeline has grown smaller and most

spec developments have been put on hold, the office market

appears to be stabilizing.

Although the average vacancy rate in Houston increased

100 basis points over the quarter, 1.8M SF of new inventory

delivered and 40% of that space was vacant. Available

sublease space has decreased over the last two quarters and

energy sector layoffs have declined. The market will most

likely remain relatively flat, plodding through 2017.

Houston's office market posted 0.7M SF of negative net

absorption during the first quarter, which is only 0.3% of

Houston's total office inventory. Developers have been

disciplined over the last few years as evidenced by the fact

the construction pipeline has shrunk by 50% in just one

year and by 65% in two years. The 1.8M SF of office space

under construction is 43% pre-leased and the majority is

scheduled to deliver within the next year.

Read more at http://www.colliers.com/enus/texas/houston/marketreports/...

Lisa Bridges
Lisa Bridges
+1 713 830 2125
lisa.bridges@colliers.com
End
Source:Colliers International
Email:***@colliers.com Email Verified
Tags:Houston Office Market, Market Report, Market Research
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Colliers International | Houston News
