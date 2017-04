Q1 2017 Houston Office Research & Forecast Report

Houston office construction down 50% from one year ago - Lisa Bridges Director of Market Research | Houston

-- Houston's office market has struggled over the past fewyears with rising vacancy and slower than average jobgrowth due to a weakened energy market. However, as theoffice construction pipeline has grown smaller and mostspec developments have been put on hold, the office marketappears to be stabilizing.Although the average vacancy rate in Houston increased100 basis points over the quarter, 1.8M SF of new inventorydelivered and 40% of that space was vacant. Availablesublease space has decreased over the last two quarters andenergy sector layoffs have declined. The market will mostlikely remain relatively flat, plodding through 2017.Houston's office market posted 0.7M SF of negative netabsorption during the first quarter, which is only 0.3% ofHouston's total office inventory. Developers have beendisciplined over the last few years as evidenced by the factthe construction pipeline has shrunk by 50% in just oneyear and by 65% in two years. The 1.8M SF of office spaceunder construction is 43% pre-leased and the majority isscheduled to deliver within the next year.Read more at http://www.colliers.com/ enus/texas/houston/ marketreports/ ...