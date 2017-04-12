 
Industry News





Add Fresh Appeal to Prepared Food Displays with Oak-Look Melamine Servingware

 
 
FFR New Haven Oak-Look Melamine Servingware
FFR New Haven Oak-Look Melamine Servingware
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Add farm-fresh authenticity to prepared food displays with the New Haven Oak-Look Melamine Servingware, new from FFR Merchandising.

The New Haven Oak-Look Melamine Servingware has the natural look and high-end appeal of wood with the benefits of food-safe melamine.  Rustic appearance with the texture of real wood brings to mind farm freshness or vineyard chic.

Available in multiple styles including round bowls, rectangular bowls, and rectangular platters, the servingware can be used as a full set for maximum impact or with an individual piece as a case accent.

All pieces are constructed of durable food safe melamine and include integrated silicone feet for slip resistance; the servingware line is commercial dishwasher safe and SGS Certified.

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit http://ffr.com.  View the product webpage: http://ffr.com/new-haven-oak-look-melamine-servingware
Source:FFR Merchandising
Email:***@ffr.com
Phone:800-422-2547
