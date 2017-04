The Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival Announces 2017 Dates, the 4th Annual Event is set for October 14-15 at Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach, Florida

-- The Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival Announces 2017 Dates, the 4th Annual Event is set for October 14-15 at Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach, Florida. For two days, October 14-15, the 139-acre fairgrounds will be transformed into the Treasure Coast largest nautical 'Flea Market.' For boat owners, fisherman, divers and anyone with an interest in things nautical, the Indian River Nautical Flea Market is a bargain hunter's dream-come true. Private individuals and marine related businesses sell used marine equipment, marine antiques, new and used boats, fishing tackle, diving gear, marine artwork and other boating related items at unbelievably low prices.The Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach is located at 7955 58th Ave Vero Beach, Florida. The Nautical Flea Market is easily accessible from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike and there are acres of free parking.The event gates open to the public at 9:00 AM each day October 14-15 and close at 5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday.Visit the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market website for more information, special hotel rates and specific driving directions: http://www.FLNauticalFleaMarket.com . For vendor information, visit the website or contact Under the Sun Promotions at 954-205-7813 or e-mail: larry@FLNauticalFleaMarket.com.