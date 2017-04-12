News By Tag
Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival
The Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival Announces 2017 Dates, the 4th Annual Event is set for October 14-15 at Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach, Florida
The Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach is located at 7955 58th Ave Vero Beach, Florida. The Nautical Flea Market is easily accessible from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike and there are acres of free parking.
The event gates open to the public at 9:00 AM each day October 14-15 and close at 5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday.
Visit the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market website for more information, special hotel rates and specific driving directions: http://www.FLNauticalFleaMarket.com. For vendor information, visit the website or contact Under the Sun Promotions at 954-205-7813 or e-mail: larry@FLNauticalFleaMarket.com.
Larry Burdgick
***@flnauticalfleamarket.com
