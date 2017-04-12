 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


OctoFrost IQF tunnel freezer – the solution for premium frozen products

The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer is an innovative freezer which uses an advanced IQF technology that offers numerous advantages for frozen food processors.
 
 
MALMö, Sweden - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- OctoFrost™ is renowned all over the world for its capacity to provide high quality frozen products to the market, having superior results to traditional methods of freezing. IQF stands for Individually Quick Freezing, which is a method of freezing that doesn't allow the formation of large ice crystals inside the product's cells. Since each unit of product is individually frozen, particles do not cohere, ensuring the highest quality of the final product, with no lumps and perfect separation.

Even sticky, delicate and challenging products can be successfully frozen with OctoFrost™, at volumes between 500-15000 kg/h. Meeting the latest requirements within IQF freezing, the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer was created with a number of technical and design features that ensure an optimal freezing solution for IQF food producers.

Energy efficiency

The airflow is independently controlled in each freezing zone by high-performance adjustable fans, ensuring high freezing capacity. The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer is a cost-efficient solution with low environmental impact. Each of its functional and design features was designed in order to ensure energy efficiency.

Unlike traditional methods of freezing, the Octofrost™ IQF tunnel freezer has a low energy consumption solution that prevents waste. Its efficient aerodynamics are ensured by the compact octagon design. At the same time, it requires less fan power consumption, resulting in energy efficiency.

Optimal air configuration

The optimal air configuration distinguishes the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer from standard freezers. Its perforated bedplates along with the unique airflow maintain perfect separation of the IQF products, while also delicately handling fragile products in order to avoid lump formation and fines.

The aerodynamics are controlled with the help of the five separate freezing zones throughout the entire process of IQF freezing. This way, the IQF products present a natural appearance, a minimum level of dehydration and perfectly preserved natural taste, color, and texture.

Cleanability

The innovative IQF technology used by OctoFrost™ makes sure that the freezing process meets all the food safety requirements. Thanks to its easy-to-clean design, one hermetic unit with round corners, sloping surfaces and a side door that can be easily opened, the operation of cleaning is fast and accurate. The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer comes equipped with an efficient Clean In Place system which guarantees optimal hygiene in every part of the freezer. The unmatched cleanability of OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer meets and surpasses all global standards for Food Process Equipment.

Flexibility

The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer offers another important advantage: flexibility. Its removable bedplates can be replaced in only a couple of minutes, allowing you to maintain the production capacity and prevent cross-contamination between different batches of products.

For more information, please visit http://www.octofrost.com/

