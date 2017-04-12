PC-TOOLCRIB Industrial Inventory Management Now in the Cloud

PC-TOOLCRIB in the Cloud

-- SY-CON Systems, Inc. a market leader of tool, asset, and MRO enterprise software announces its PC-TOOLCRIB solution is now available as a secured cloud-based application known as PCTCloud. It has all of the major features of PC-TOOLCRIB to manage usage, track returnables, procure replenishment, recall for calibration/inspection, and track spend. It includes integrated modules for serialized asset and calibration management and a complete requisition-to-PO and RMA to EDI or email POs to suppliers, both of which would be optional additions for the desktop enterprise edition.PCTCloud helps to lower inventory levels and associated spend by providing recommendations on best stocking levels based upon historical usage helping to prevent stockouts that result in overnight shipments and potential lost hours of productive work. A status dashboard assists by exposing other critical concerns like overdue POs, past due calibrations, expiring shelf life products, employees still holding serial assets longer than needed, and items designated as critical needing to be ordered immediately. It tracks usage and charges to employees, departments, jobs, or other cost centers, and provides monthly comparisons of department spend to their annual budget.PCTCloud is accessible from fixed desktops, laptops, and iPad, Surface, or Android tablets to manage tools, MRO, safety, gages, shelf life product, equipment, non-stock/spot buy items, extinguishers, freely taken items like fasteners, and other indirect materials. This flexibility enables all types of inventory to be controlled and reported on remotely or within a toolcrib, maintenance crib, storeroom, at a job site, or by management. It works with a variety of barcode scanners from Bluetooth miniature scanners used with tablets to wireless/cell interactive mobile devices reducing data errors and more efficiently recording inventory transactions. Among its many features it supports importing of data using spreadsheets or other file formats reducing the time it takes to become operational.orFor over 30 years SY-CON has been helping customers worldwide deliver results and maximize their return on investment with extremely powerful and functional tool, asset, & MRO inventory management and maintenance management software solutions, exceptional customer support, and responsiveness to changing requirements. Our knowledge of inventory practices, management concepts, intuitive designs, and years of solid customer input have translated into world-class products making SY-CON a market leader. Its products can drastically reduce expenditures and dramatically increase productivity and accountability.