Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The 1967 Belvidere Tornado
Local author Mike Doyle will be available to sign copies of book
Claiming the lives of seven adults and seventeen children, the Belvidere tornado struck the most vulnerable at the worst possible time: just as school let out. More than five hundred people suffered injuries. New interviews and fascinating archival history underscore the horrific drama, as well as the split-second decisions of victims and survivors that saved their families and neighbors. Since the tragedy, three more devastating tornadoes have further defined Boone County's resilience: Poplar Grove in 2008, Caledonia in 2010 and Fairdale in 2015.
Highlights from the book include:
· All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the Boone County Historical Museum.
· Though this is a revised edition of a book the author wrote 10 years ago, it includes first-person accounts from new sources.
· The book features several new photos, among them a picture of the storm as seen on radar at the time, and a picture of storm clouds in the southwestern sky just prior to the tornado.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
7200 Harrison, Suite 5
Rockford, IL 61112
When: Saturday, April 29th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
