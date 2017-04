National Sales Network Houston Host Business Professionals

Sales Professionals Networking Opportunity at Sundance Houston

Jasmine Garrett, Director of Marketing

National Sales Network, Houston

-- National Sales Network (NSN) invites Houston to come mix and mingle with likeminded sales professionals throughout the city in a relaxed atmosphere! We are celebrating an awesome year of growth and wanted to celebrate with our current and potential members! Get a chance to learn more about one of the premier organizations in Houston.This event is being held at Sundance Houston, located inside of Bayou place, at 510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX. Doors open at 9:30 pm and close at 1:30 am. DJ Red Soda will be providing the tunes all night to keep our guest on their feet.This event is free for all NSN members who bring a non-member to the event. If they do not bring a non-member, admission will be $10 at the door. Attendees who are not NSN members can purchase pre-sale tickets for $25 (Bundle discounts are provided), and $30 at the door. VIP Bottle Service is also available for pre-sale for $250. All pre-sales can be accessed at https://kickingitwiththenetwork.eventbrite.com (https://kickingitwiththenetwork.eventbrite.com)The Houston Chapter of the National Sales Network is a non-profit membership organization in the city that is focused on sales and sales management professionals. The organization conducts seminars on subjects such as selling, negotiating, job search, time management, organization, and career management. NSN also conducts community service, mentoring, and networking events.Connect with us at:Website: http://nsnhouston.org Twitter:@nsnhoustonInstagram: @nsnhoustonFacebook: National Sales Network, HoustonLinkedIn: National Sales Network, Houston