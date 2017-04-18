News By Tag
* Sales
* Event
* Networking
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Sales Network Houston Host Business Professionals
Sales Professionals Networking Opportunity at Sundance Houston
This event is being held at Sundance Houston, located inside of Bayou place, at 510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX. Doors open at 9:30 pm and close at 1:30 am. DJ Red Soda will be providing the tunes all night to keep our guest on their feet.
This event is free for all NSN members who bring a non-member to the event. If they do not bring a non-member, admission will be $10 at the door. Attendees who are not NSN members can purchase pre-sale tickets for $25 (Bundle discounts are provided), and $30 at the door. VIP Bottle Service is also available for pre-sale for $250. All pre-sales can be accessed at https://kickingitwiththenetwork.eventbrite.com (https://kickingitwiththenetwork.eventbrite.com)
About National Sales Network, Houston: The Houston Chapter of the National Sales Network is a non-profit membership organization in the city that is focused on sales and sales management professionals. The organization conducts seminars on subjects such as selling, negotiating, job search, time management, organization, and career management. NSN also conducts community service, mentoring, and networking events.
Connect with us at:
Website: http://nsnhouston.org
Twitter:@nsnhouston
Instagram: @nsnhouston
Facebook: National Sales Network, Houston
LinkedIn: National Sales Network, Houston
Contact
Jasmine Garrett, Director of Marketing
National Sales Network, Houston
***@nsnhouston.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 18, 2017