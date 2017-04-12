News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Billy Jaynes names Dennis Davis President of The Jaynes Gang
"Sitting at the heart of the sport are these bovine athletes and their remarkable achievements. Bringing the athletes and their owners and fans closer together through technology and competition is the ultimate goal to driving the business forward and I believe Dennis has the background and experience to achieve this," said owner Billy Jaynes.
Billy Jayne's decision to accept the CEO position with Championship Bull Riding required him to step down from the daily management of his fifteen year old bucking bull business. Davis will assume "day-to-day leadership" of Jayne's business and the over 200 head of bulls annually in Orchard. Jaynes will remain the owner/CEO working closely with Davis on overall strategy.
"The Jaynes Gang is on a mission to win. Dennis has the energy, passion and experience to lead the business. He will provide the best product and services and the Jaynes Gang will continue to compete at the highest level and each bull will be the best that it can be. Davis is exactly what we need," continued Jaynes.
Davis, 49, has more than 30 years of hands on bull riding, marketing, and data base experience on his resume combined with a working knowledge of the bulls and what it takes to succeed.
"My vision is for the Jaynes Gang to become a more fan oriented organization, I want to show the fans of the sport that it is easy and fun to own a bucking bull," said Davis.
Davis was selected to continue the Jaynes Gang tradition of family values, and his challenge will be to continue the company's reputation as being able to provide the best product and services for a fair price. Davis will oversee every aspect of the business including the management of the breeding, veterinary and facilities oversight which include a state of the art indoor all-weather arena, hydraulic working chutes, guest home, bull barn and multi-layered competition and travel schedules.
Davis is from a rodeo background where he competed most of his life. He attended college on a track scholarship at Texas Southern and later at Lamar University. Davis and Jaynes met while he was competing on the PRCA and CPRA rodeo circuits. After his career of riding bulls ended he accepted a job with Igloo Products Corporation and was living in Eagle Lake, Texas.
"I passed by Billy's ranch all the time, and I stopped one day and he hired me for a short term computer project. I helped develop a data base for housing genetic confirmations and really never left."
As the business grew Jaynes decided to hire a flank man full-time to improve the consistency as the business focus was on the two year old futurity bulls because they were competing for the largest purses and they also required the most attention according to Davis. When the futurities were on hiatus I would take the rider bulls to their competitions as well.
Davis believes the Jaynes Gang is at a challenging and exciting junction.
"It is a multi-million dollar business that needs new bulls, fans and business every day to nurture, win and grow and I plan on providing that."
For more information on the Jaynes Gang contact Dennis@jaynesgang.com.
Contact
Jaynes Gang
Exclusive Genetics
979-478-6256
***@jaynesgang.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse