TV's "Behind the Mystery: Rare and Genetic Diseases" Participating in World Orphan Drug Congress
Recurring Segment for The Balancing Act Named Exclusive Media Sponsor for Event in Washington, D.C.
Behind the Mystery is working with the World Orphan Drug Congress's organizer, global events company Terrapinn, Inc., to spread awareness about breakthroughs in rare disease treatments andadvancements in orphan drugs.
Behind the Mystery will have a booth at the event in The Balancing Act Media Zone, where the series will conduct interviews and meetings with a variety of high-profile speakers and attendees of the Orphan Drug Congress.
Behind the Mystery: Rare & Genetic, in its fifth season of programming, highlights the rare and orphan disease community on the morning show The Balancing Act, airing nationally on Lifetime Television. A Behind the Mystery segment filmedon-location from the World Orphan Drug Congress will be featured during the May 22 episode of The Balancing Act; the segment will re-air on May 29.
The World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2017 has brought together more than 1,000 attendees and 190 respected speakers from the pharmaceutical industry, biotech, payers, patient groups, academics and government bodies to educate and inspire those affected by rare diseases.
Since its inception seven years ago, World Orphan Drug Congress USA has evolved from a small conference focused exclusively on the U.S. to an internationally renowned event, with global industry leaders coming together to discuss the latest trends in orphan drugs and rare disease treatment.
Orphan diseases are defined as conditions that affect less than 200,000 people nationwide, a collection of more than 7,000 rare diseases that include cystic fibrosis, Hunter syndrome and ATTR Amyloidosis.
Those suffering from rare diseases experience a broad range of problems, including difficulty in obtaining an accurate diagnosis, limited treatment options, difficulty finding doctors or treatment centers with experience treating a particular disease, exorbitant treatment costs and a general feeling of being abandoned or "orphaned" by the healthcare system.
To learn more about the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2017, please visit http://www.terrapinn.com/
About The Balancing Act®
Now in its eighth season, The Balancing Act is a daily morning show that brings cutting-edge ideas to today's on-the-go, modern woman to help balance and enrich her life every day. You'll discover everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream vacation getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act, America's premier half-hour magazine-style show for women and about women, weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime. For additional information or to view a segment, visit: www.thebalancingact.com.
