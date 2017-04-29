News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Boston in the American Revolution: A Town Versus an Empire
Local author Brooke Barbier will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Brooke Barbier will be available to sign copies of book
In 1764, a small town in the British colony of Massachusetts ignited a bold rebellion. When Great Britain levied the Sugar Act on its American colonies, Parliament was not prepared for Boston's backlash. For the next decade, Loyalists and rebels harried one another as both sides revolted and betrayed, punished and murdered. But the rebel leaders were not quite the heroes we consider them today. Samuel Adams and John Hancock were reluctant allies. Paul Revere couldn't recognize a traitor in his own inner circle. And George Washington dismissed the efforts of the Massachusetts rebels as unimportant. With a helpful guide to the very sites where the events unfolded, historian Brooke Barbier seeks the truth behind the myths. Barbier tells the story of how a city radicalized itself against the world's most powerful empire and helped found the United States of America.
About the Author:
Brooke Barbier received her PhD in American history from Boston College. She founded and owns Ye Olde Tavern Tours, offering spirited tours of Boston's Freedom Trail. When she's not thinking or talking about history, she's watching baseball, especially the Red Sox. A native of San Diego, she has resided in Boston for fifteen years.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
800 Boylston Street, Suite 179
Boston, MA 02199
When: Saturday, April 29th, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse