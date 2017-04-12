 
Ottinger Joins Virginia Bar Association Board of Governors

 
 
NORFOLK, Va. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Vandeventer Black LLPPartner Richard Ottinger was recently elected to a three-year term on the Board of Governors of the Virginia Bar Association (VBA).  "I am honored to be elected to the Board of Governors of the association representing the Tidewater Region.  Having the opportunity to serve on the VBA Board of Governors will be an enriching experience."

Ottinger's diverse practice includes business and contracts disputes, commercial lease and real estate matters, intellectual property disputes, personal injury, maritime, transportation products liability defense, as well as creditors' rights.  Ottinger also serves as a co-chair of the firm's Government Relations Committee and works on a broad variety of governmental matters.

"We are certain Richard's work ethic and achievements will translate into great work for the VBA and our community," said Mike Sterling, Managing Partner.

Ottinger's achievements include receipt of the Virginia State Bar's 'R. Edwin Burnette Jr. Young Lawyer of the Year' award, the Norfolk & Portsmouth Bar Association's 'Walter E. Hoffman Community Service Award' and the Virginia Bar Association 'Young Lawyers Division Sandra P. Thompson Award' for his outstanding and long-term service.  For more information, please call Cristen Fletcher at 757-446-8674, or write to CFletcher@vanblacklaw.com. Also, you may visit http://www.vanblk.com and follow us on LinkedIn.com/VandeventerBlackLLP.

About Vandeventer Black LLP

Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany.

