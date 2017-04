May 2017 Webinars Announced by BizLibrary, a Leader in Online Employee Training Solutions

May 2017 Webinars

Contact

BizLibrary

***@bizlibrary.com BizLibrary

End

-- BizLibrary, a leader in online employee training, opens registration for May 2017 webinars.The Expert Presenter Series continues in May with Ken Cooper and Kevin Eikenberry. Ken, the founder of CooperComm, Inc., will be presenting on the disconnect between how organizations provide training and the realities of adult learning. Kevin's presentation will help leaders of remote teams overcome their biggest challenges and capitalize on the advantages of a dispersed workforce.These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.May Webinar Schedule:presented by Ken Cooper.presented by Kevin Eikenberry.Visit BizLibrary'shere: https://www.bizlibrary.com/ resources/upcoming- webinars/ "We're excited to have both Ken and Kevin presenting with us again, as their expertise has always been very helpful to the BizLibrary audience's current business and training challenges,"said Erin Pinkowski, VP of Marketing with BizLibrary. "Training program managers will find Ken's presentation especially beneficial, as he helps them shift mindsets about what adult learning needs to look like. We know there are a lot of leaders out there struggling with managing a dispersed workforce, and Kevin will be presenting some great methods and tips for them to use."BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at https://www.bizlibrary.com/ ).