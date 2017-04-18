 
News By Tag
* Dean Cain
* Superman
* Comic Con
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Des Moines
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Look! Up in the Sky! Dean Cain To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, May 20-21

Popular 'Lois & Clark' Star To Appear Saturday and Sunday At Iowa Events Center
 
 
Dean Cain
Dean Cain
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dean Cain
Superman
Comic Con

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Des Moines - Iowa - US

Subject:
Events

DES MOINES, Iowa - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The 1990s brought a new take on the Superman franchise, and Dean Cain, who brought the Man of Steel back to TV screens in the hit series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," will appear at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 at the Iowa Events Center.

The former Princeton football star and heartthrob who portrayed Clark (and Superman!) was a regular in the recent VH1 series "Hit the Floor" and has also had recurring roles on popular shows like "Supergirl," "Las Vegas" and "Hope and Faith." He also produced and hosted the revival of "Ripley's Believe it or Not!" and has been a regular on family and holiday TV films. A popular guest at Wizard World shows, Cain also appeared in the surprise hit film God's Not Dead in 2014.

Cain will be joined by Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men," Platoon), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots") and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees") at the pop culture extravaganza. Additional celebrities will be announced closer to the show date.

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Des Moines will feature Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Anthony G. Wedgeworth ("Advanced Dungeons & Dragons"), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist) and many others.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Des Moines show hours are Friday, May 19, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Des Moines, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/desmoines

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World, Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Dean Cain, Superman, Comic Con
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Des Moines - Iowa - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 18, 2017
Wizard World PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share