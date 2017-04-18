News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Look! Up in the Sky! Dean Cain To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, May 20-21
Popular 'Lois & Clark' Star To Appear Saturday and Sunday At Iowa Events Center
The former Princeton football star and heartthrob who portrayed Clark (and Superman!) was a regular in the recent VH1 series "Hit the Floor" and has also had recurring roles on popular shows like "Supergirl,"
Cain will be joined by Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men," Platoon), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots") and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees") at the pop culture extravaganza. Additional celebrities will be announced closer to the show date.
Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Des Moines will feature Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Des Moines show hours are Friday, May 19, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Des Moines, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 18, 2017