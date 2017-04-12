News By Tag
Monroe County Friends of Animals voluteers answer difficult question
Animal Advocates provide heartfelt answers as to why caring about abandoned, abused, stray, and homeless animals is important.
When asked by show hostess, Claire Moxim, how they justified spending time, money and resources on animals when there is so much human misery in the world, Moore Responded by saying. "All lives matter. I think we are guardians for animals and they give back far more than they recieve."
Kimball responded to the same question by saying, "I don't think it is an either-or situation. I think it benefits humanity when animals are treated well.
"The Monroe County Friends of Animals story is amazing," says Keith Sanderson, creator and producer of Pets and Their People. "MCFA which is a volunteer organization was founded in 2004 and has helped rescue and adopt more than 22,000 cats and dogs. When you think about it, those 22,000 cats and dogs saved by MCFA made thousands of positive impacts on the lives of perhaps as many or even more humans. So, yes the good work they do extends beyond the animals."
During the program Debra Moore explains in depth the myriad of volunteering tasks and activities that are required in order to make sure the success of the organization is continued. She also explained the unique and symbiotic relationship between Monroe County and Monroe County Friends of Animals.
Moore also discusses the varied activities in which MCFA is involved including: A thrift store, adoption events, spay/neuter programs, Pets for Patriots, 2nd Chance Pals, Barn Cats, Sponsor A Rescue, Food Pantry, and Microchip Now.
"I was amazed about how much MCFA accomplishes. Donor's and volunteers can be confident that the donations and time they contribute goes to good use," said Sanderson after the recording of the show was completed, and which can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/
Details of the upcoming Gala which will be held May 19th at the Tellico Village Yacht Club were explained by Kimball. For more information go to
Moore also discussed friends and donors of MCFA did not just live in Monroe County, Tennessee, and those that were interested in making donations, becoming members and volunteering can visit the website whose address is http://www.friendsofanimalsmc.org/
About Monroe County Friends of Animals:
MCFA is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with 501(c) (3) status located in Monroe County, Tennessee.
This group was created in 2004 by concerned citizens who recognized a dire need existing throughout the county for animal welfare. They consulted with the County's governing body and entered into negotiations with the Monroe County government. This led to the formation of a county-run animal shelter, which was approved by a narrow commission vote at the end of 2004.
Since its founding it has helped rescue or adopt more than 22,000 animals in Monroe County.
The main thrust of MCFA's mission is to support the Monroe County Animal Shelter both monetarily in animal rescue efforts and with hands-on assistance in the shelter. In addition, MCFA provides other community services through its volunteers' network.
MCFA agreed to supplement the County shelter with additional funds, in-kind donations and volunteer resources to meet the daily requirements of supplies, medications and food. It provides tremendous enhancements to the shelter using its volunteer-staffed programs and initiatives. In addition to hands-on animal care and training at the shelter, MCFA takes educational programs into the schools, provides spay and neuter vouchers to local low-income pet owners (through its partnership with Spay Neuter Assistance for Pets [SNAP]) and promotes public awareness throughout the community. Today, MCFA consists of approximately 175 members, approximately 60 volunteers and a volunteer nine-member Board of Directors. It has no paid staff.
About Pets and Their People: Pets and Their People is produced and broadcast by the volunteers of Tellico Village Broadcasting. www.tellicovillagebroadcasting.org, and examines the symbiotic relationship between companion and other animals and humans.
The program was created and is produced by Keith Sanderson. Sanderson has written more than 150 animal and animal advocacy articles for the now defunct Chicago Examiner. More recently he created and hosted 70 epsidodes of Max A Pooch's Awesome Animal Advocates that was produced and broadcast by Pet Life Radio.
Sanderson has also appeared onstage, on TV and at fundraising and other events with his canine companion Max A Pooch. Max, is also known as the Black Lab who turns green.
TVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.
TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.
