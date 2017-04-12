News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ingenza welcomes Japanese trade delegation to Scotland
Ingenza is pleased to announce that it will be hosting representatives of the Japanese government, academic and technology sectors later this month.
The delegation includes members of METI and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO) – as well as representatives of leading industrial and academic organisations – and aims to understand how the UK's bioeconomy strategy is translating research advances into commercially successful enterprises. Synthetic biology is playing a key role in this success, and the group has asked to visit Ingenza to learn more about the company's technologies and activities.
Dr Ian Fotheringham, Managing Director of Ingenza, commented: "We are delighted to have been asked to host a visit from this delegation. The UK bioeconomy is one of the strongest in the world, and growing rapidly, and it is a real honour to have been singled out for our contribution to this growing sector."
For more information, visit www.ingenza.com or email sarah.scott@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse