Mattamy Homes RiverTown Model Homes Featured in the 2017 Northeast Florida Parade of Homes
"We are very proud of our new decorated models at RiverTown and excited to take part in this important industry event," said Cliff Nelson, Division President, Mattamy Homes. "The Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to showcase Mattamy's thoughtful design approach and RiverTown's stunning beauty and charm. I encourage everyone to visit RiverTown during the Parade and see all that we have to offer."
The Mattamy Homes models featured in the Parade of Homes at RiverTown include:
The Egret with Craftsman elevation. The Egret has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,860 square feet of living space.
The Beauclair with Coastal elevation. The Beauclair has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living space.
The Iris with West Indies Elevation. The Iris has 3,390 square feet of living space.
Mattamy Homes has six fully decorated model homes for visitors to tour at RiverTown, a one-of-a-kind community offering a wide variety of single-family homes for all types of families and lifestyles. The model homes at RiverTown range in size from 1,700 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet and feature open and bright floor plans with spacious front porches and covered lanais to enjoy the community's naturally beautiful setting. More than 30 home designs, including new floorplans and homesites, are available at RiverTown and priced from the $240,000s.
Mattamy's Architect's Choice Options offer homebuyers selections to modify Mattamy's plans to best address the needs of their individual preference and lifestyle. The company's personal Design Consultants offer expert professional advice and guide homebuyers through the countless home selections available in its Design Studio.
Located near Mattamy's six new decorated model homes, the RiverTown Welcome Center is a perfect first-stop for visitors to the community. It is fully staffed, offering information on RiverTown's neighborhoods, home designs, amenities and the community's lifestyle.
Mattamy Homes RiverTown is the only new master-planned community in St. Johns County along the St. Johns River. Residents enjoy more than four miles of trails that wind along the riverfront and a mile of scenic riverfront property for walking, fishing or relaxing by the water. The RiverHouse Amenity Center includes a junior-sized Olympic pool and a kid-friendly zero-entry recreational pool with corkscrew slide. There are three Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, a state-of-the-
Mattamy Homes RiverTown recently introduced The RiverClub, the community's new state-of-the-
The RiverTown Welcome Center is located at 90 Lanier St. in St. Johns. To visit the RiverTown community, travel Interstate 95 to County Road 210 West to Greenbriar Road and turn left at Long Leaf Pine Parkway. The Welcome Center is located on Long Leaf Pine Parkway just past Bartram Trail High School. Visitors can also take I-295 to San Jose Boulevard South, turn left onto Greenbriar Road and then right on Long Leaf Pine Parkway. For more information, visit, http://connect.mattamyhomes.com/
