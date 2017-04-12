News By Tag
Texas Traditions Roofing Announces Referral Program for Homeowners
The Refer-A-Friend program offers a $100 gift card for a referral for a full roof replacement.
The program, called the Refer-A-Friend program, allows homeowners to earn a $100 Amazon gift card when they refer a customer who hires Texas Traditions Roofing to replace their roof. "We really appreciate when our satisfied customers pass along our name to their friends and neighbors who need a new roof," explained Gary Emory, founding partner of Texas Traditions Roofing. "This is our way of saying thank you to someone who recommends us to another homeowner."
To participate, either submit the information using the online form at www.texastraditionsroofing.com/
Once a contract is signed for the roof replacement, an Amazon gift card will be delivered via email to the person submitting the reference. The offer is valid on full roof replacement referrals only.
# # #
About Texas Traditions Roofing
Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community. For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com
