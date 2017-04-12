 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Texas Traditions Roofing Announces Referral Program for Homeowners

The Refer-A-Friend program offers a $100 gift card for a referral for a full roof replacement.
 
 
Refer-A-Friend and receive a gift card
GEORGETOWN, Texas - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas Traditions Roofing, a family owned, residential and commercial roofing company serving Central Texas, announced today that it has started a referral program for homeowners.

The program, called the Refer-A-Friend program, allows homeowners to earn a $100 Amazon gift card when they refer a customer who hires Texas Traditions Roofing to replace their roof.  "We really appreciate when our satisfied customers pass along our name to their friends and neighbors who need a new roof," explained Gary Emory, founding partner of Texas Traditions Roofing. "This is our way of saying thank you to someone who recommends us to another homeowner."

To participate, either submit the information using the online form at www.texastraditionsroofing.com/referral or download and print the form, mailing it to Texas Traditions Roofing, 108 E. Rustle Cove, Georgetown, TX 78628 or sending via email to mpickel@texastraditionsroofing.com

Once a contract is signed for the roof replacement, an Amazon gift card will be delivered via email to the person submitting the reference. The offer is valid on full roof replacement referrals only.

# # #

About Texas Traditions Roofing

Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time.  The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community.  For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com

Source:Texas Traditions Roofing
Email:***@casimirgroupllc.com Email Verified
Tags:Roofing, Referral Program, Roof Replacement
Industry:Construction
Location:Georgetown - Texas - United States
Subject:Deals
