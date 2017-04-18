 
April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


GrivaMax initiated a process of obtaining FDA certification

 
 
FDA will be approved soon and you will be able to buy GrivaMax Laser Cap
FDA will be approved soon and you will be able to buy GrivaMax Laser Cap
 
April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Company GrivaMax has started the process of obtaining FDA certification (the Food and Drug Administration). The official start of sales in the USA is coming soon.

We produce unique portable devices, which help in treatment of a very unpleasant problem of hair loss (androgenic alopecia) among men and women. It's not just a cosmetic problem. It is also a psychological issue, that might form complexes and cause troubles at work and in personal life.

Today, we know several treatment methods of this problem (drugs, surgery or LLLT). The last method (Low Level Laser Therapy, 650 nm) can help you to get rid of hair loss problem in a very short period of time. You can use LLLT method and our GrivaMax Laser Cap in particular, not only for hair growth restoration, but also as a preventive measure, just to fortify the structure of thinning hair, and improve the hair look in general.

What does FDA certification mean to our clients?

You can be sure that you are buying a highly technological product, that was made and approved according to GMP standards.
It`s not a counterfeit product – in the production of our GrivaMax devices we use only industrial grade laser diodes used in medical applications of high quality and relevancy specifications.

• Product has been under the thorough and close inspection.
Devices are absolutely safe for your health.

• This method of hair restoration, when used correctly, is safe for your health.
Quality and a safety of GrivaMax products have been clinically proven.

Process of certification usually takes from 4 to 7 months. During this time we won't be able to sell our products on the territory of the USA, this is one of the FDA conditions. Dear customers, we apologize for temporary inconveniences.

In June we will announce a production of the improved model PRO 272 of a second generation and a new model with 148 lasers, that will replace a current one with 80 lasers and you will be able to buy laser cap here: https://www.grivamax.com/buy-laser-cap/

We made a number of necessary improvements and completely changed helmet USB connector. Now our device will be even better and more secure. At the same time, we kept the competitive market price compared to the different brands.

In this coming fall GrivaMax Laboratories are planning to start producing the line of cosmetic products and vitamins for hair.

GrivaMax Laser Caps are the best products for hair restoration and prevention of hair loss
It really works. Our clients, who have already bought laser caps, highly appreciated the convenience and effectiveness of GrivaMax products. This line includes two products:

• GRIVAMAX LASER CAP 272 PRO.

272 is not just a name of the model. This is mathematically proven, optimal number of laser diodes, which simultaneously affects every square centimeter of the scalp under the helmet and will help to stop hair loss and speed up hair growth.

• GRIVAMAX LASER CAP 148.

This model has 148 diodes which will help you to achieve a perfect look and quality of your hair. Bright and beautiful natural colors; lively, shiny and thick hair – it's not a dream but a reality, if you have GrivaMax LAser Cap 148.

