SmallCapReview.com - Small Cap Stocks To Watch - XOMA, AUPH, RIGL
The PTH1R receptor is part of the B GPCR family and is the primary receptor of two ligands, parathyroid hormone (PTH) and parathyroid related protein (PTHrP). Hypercalcemia can occur when elevated levels of PTH, as seen in primary HPT, or elevated levels of PTHrP, as seen in HHM, lead to excessive activation of the PTH1R receptor. A potent and long-acting receptor antagonist could reverse hypercalcemia in all these conditions.
What They Do: XOMA has an extensive portfolio of products, programs, and technologies that are the subject of licenses the Company has in place with other biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) $6.69. Today announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement ("the Agreement") granting Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Aurinia's patented nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) for the treatment of dry eye syndrome in dogs.
Under the terms of this agreement Aurinia will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive further payments based on certain development and sales milestones. Furthermore, Aurinia will receive royalties based on global product sales. Merck Animal Health will be responsible for the remaining clinical development and commercialization of VOS for use in the animal health field, while Aurinia retains all human health rights. The companies will share in the final work product and any technical knowledge that may be generated during the collaboration.
What They Do: Aurinia is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) $3.17. Today announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for fostamatinib in patients with chronic and persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).
"This NDA submission in support of fostamatinib in ITP is a major milestone in bringing new treatment options to patients suffering from this disease," said Raul Rodriguez, Rigel's president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to working closely with the FDA as they review the submission over the coming months."
The NDA is supported by data from the Phase 3 clinical program for fostamatinib in ITP, which was comprised of three studies, two randomized placebo-controlled studies (Studies 047 and 048) and an open-label extension study (Study 049). In total, 163 ITP patients have been evaluated and included in the NDA submission. Across all indications, fostamatinib has been evaluated in over 4,600 subjects. Data from all studies, including preclinical evaluation and drug manufacturing data, were included in the NDA submission. The Company expects to receive notification regarding the acceptance of the NDA by the FDA in June 2017.
What They Do: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology.
To read more visit http://www.smallcapreview.com
