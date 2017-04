INKAS® Israel starts full-scale operations

INKAS® Israel is differentiated from their competitors by their competitive rates and production turnaround both in Israel as well as neighboring countries.

-- INKASGroup of Companies, a world leading security solutions provider headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary INKASIsrael commences full-scale operations in the Middle East by acquiring two Israeli special purpose tactical vehicles manufacturers with more than 30 years of experience. Their extensive track record in the region will strengthen INKASpositions and allow to provide improved services to its clients in the Middle East and East Africa.INKASGroup of Companies intends to evolve INKASIsrael to the next level by investing significant resources into growing of its technological base and production capacities. Being headquartered in Canada, INKASIsrael has access to the world-class R&D center, testing range, extensive engineering resources, and broad international experience in the security industry.In addition to armoring services, INKASIsrael offers advanced technological solutions for special purpose vehicle modifications and conversions utilizing high quality certified materials and unique know-how. Its wide product range consists of luxury SUVs and sedans, special purpose vehicles, cast-in-transit vans and executive limousines. INKASIsrael products are certified by internationally recognized laboratories, including those located in Canada and the United States."Our goal is to be closer to our customers in order to respond to their requests in even more efficient and timely manner. We aim to develop long terms partnerships with the stakeholders and become a primary supplier of integrated defense solutions to the government authorities of Israel. We view Israel as a strategic partner, and we truly believe that our engineering and technological support from the headquarters in Canada will allow our subsidiary in Israel to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions for both law enforcement and civilian vehicle applications at competitive rates and in a timely manner," said David Khazanski, President, INKASGroup of Companies.A new enterprise with its extensive experience in modifications of special purpose vehicles will further enhance INKASpositions in the industry as well as bring the company closer to its customers in the region.Everyone interested in INKASproducts is welcome to visit the production facilities in both Canada and Israel. To arrange tours, please email at info@inkas.ca or info@inkas.co.il INKASGroup of Companies is an international corporation with presence in a multitude of industries and geographies headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For over two decades, INKAShas been offering integrated security solutions for retailers, government agencies, financial institutions, global corporations and high-profile individuals all over the world. The company started its operations in October 1993 in Toronto, Canada. To date, INKAShas grown to employ over 350 highly skilled and specialized team members who produce the highest value products and services in the industry.For more information about the company please visit https://inkas.ca/https://inkasarmored.com/Tel: +1 416-7443322INKASIsrael is a subsidiary of INKASGroup of Companies, specializing in armoring services as well as advanced technological solutions for special purpose vehicle modifications and conversions. With production facilities located in Sderot, Israel, the company executes local and international orders on a wide variety of armored vehicles, including luxury SUVs and sedans, special purpose vehicles, cash-in-transit vans and others.For more information about the company please visit: http://www.inkas.co.il/Tel: 972-8-678-8121