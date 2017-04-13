Util-Lite The Brightest Keyring Flashlight Plus Fire

Melbourne, Australia, April, 2017, John Iwaszko announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and the company is set out to raise $47,000 on Indiegogo.com

--Uti-Lite is the brightest keyring flashlight plus lighter out there for its size. A state-of-the-art lighting and optical device with a powerful projecting LED beam makes for optimal illumination, Uti-Lite has been developed by Aussie inventor John Iwaszko from Bundoora, part of the Aurum Solis range of products for lighting and fire. The project seeks $47,000 in funding at the Indiegogo crowdfunding page to bring this exceptional product to consumers. There are 2 selectable modes namely for high and low power around 100 percent for 165 lumens and 9% for 14 lumens respectively. With rugged, 300 series stainless steel case, and a compact design without the split ring ofThere are 2 selectable modes namely for high and low power around 100 percent for 165 lumens and 9% for 14 lumens respectively. With rugged, 300 series stainless steel case, and a compact design without the split ring of only 62mm and 14mm in diameter, this flashlight and lighter has a value for everyone from the rugged outdoorsman to the explorer and adventurer. With an IP-Ingress Protection rating of 1PX6, it is waterproof and unlike other liquid fuel lighters, can be stored with ease without the lighter fluid drying up.● Uti-Lite LED Flashlight/Fire lighter combo● 10180 rechargeable lithium cell battery● Stainless steel charging head with charge indicator● USB charging cable● Key ring attachment● Spare gaskets● Spare Flints● 2 year warrantyThe Cree produced LED has a illumination level of 180 lumen (max value) and covers the entire length of a football field with ease. This super bright illuminator and fire lighter lasts for up to 6 hours on low output. With a sleek, ergonomic and compact design, this lighter-flashlight combo can yield 25 whole minutes of powerful brightness and the LED has a staggering 50 thousand hour lifespan. This handy device can be recharged in under 35 minutes from a dead battery with a micro USB cable and can be charged from a laptop, at work, or home. This flashlight-lighter, two-in-one combines functionality and aesthetics in a way that users will definitely take a shine to it.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: