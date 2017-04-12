News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HCL Renews Transformational IT Engagement with Singapore Exchange
Expanding the scope from the earlier year 2010 engagement covering IT infrastructure, data center services and IT management, the new contract includes transformational IT services in a managed services construct – spanning IT infrastructure, end–user computing, data center, cloud services, workplace transformation, managed networks, enterprise security and GRC. HCL will leverage its DRYiCETM Autonomics and Orchestration Platform, driving business efficiency, productivity gains and end–user experience.
"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Singapore Exchange as their trusted, long-term IT partner," said Swapan Johri, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. "The renewed engagement promises a very exciting journey for both HCL and Singapore Exchange as it leverages automation, collaboration, machine learning, analytics and cloud for driving agility, flexibility and enhanced member experience. We look forward to a continued, mutually beneficial relationship, driving business innovation and IT transformation for Singapore Exchange."
HCL is a global leader in IT infrastructure services with the competency to execute large–scale, complex IT infrastructure transformation projects. For the 21st Century Enterprise, HCL offers next–generation IT infrastructure services, leveraging automation, artificial intelligence, analytics and cloud to build service–oriented, future–ready IT infrastructure for clients. With its thrust on creating real value for customers, HCL focuses on taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract (RBtC)', building long–term, mutually beneficial associations with its enterprise customers.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse