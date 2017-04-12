CLA: Can This Fatty Acid Help You Get Thin

What is conjugated linoleic acid used for besides weight loss

End

--This conjugated linoleic acid is considered to have some effects on the weight loss and the maintenance of weight after that. It is fatty acid that belongs to the family of omega acids. Depending on the bonds and the configuration of the chemical elements, the acid can have different varieties and can have different effects in the human organism.It is also stated that the linoleic acid has a lot of health benefits for the individual and prevents some medical conditions and threats or fights some diseases. If the person has some diet plan and includes the acid in it, then the results will be seen soon. If it is used in the right way with suitable regimen and exercising, it can help in the weight loss process and in the burning of fats. It also increases the strength of the muscles and the endurance while exercising.The conjugated linoleic acid is more omega-6 fatty acid and is an essential one that helps in the increase of metabolic rates, boosting the function of the immune system and keeping the levels of sugar and cholesterol in the blood at appropriate and normal levels. Can be found in animal fats like lamb, beef, also in dairy, whole milk, eggs, etc.The first interests of this acid began in the 1980s when the professor in the Department of Food Microbiology and Toxicology in Wisconsin, Madison where he discovered that a chemical substance that was in the form of the conjugated linoleic acid reduced the incidence of cancer in an experiment made in mice.The conjugated acid preserves the muscle tissue in those people with extra weight and who are dealing with obesity and helps in the burning of fats.Some of the studies have shown that the conjugated linoleic acid helped in the losing fats and was found that people who didn't change their diets had different effects with the use ofthan those who changed them.- Thereduces the fats in the body with increasing the basal metabolism in the organism. It converts the food into energy and the person has higher amounts for spending in the daily activities. It does not decrease the overall weight of the body, it just keeps the cells in getting bigger. This also has some alteration in the ratio of muscles and fats as well. It was also confirmed that those people that included the linoleic acid in their diet plans and then stopped consuming it, gained weight again after a certain time. The ratio of the muscles and the fats was 25%/75% respectively.- It was also confirmed that the intake of the linoleic acid helps in increasing the strength in the muscles and has some impact in ailments and diseases like, cancer, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, boosting the immune system, etc.- It also fights the breast cancer and the prostate cancer, allergies, osteoporosis, inflammations and lot more.- The acid prevents the accumulation of fats in the body and has some inhibitory effects on the muscle.