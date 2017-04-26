Country(s)
On-Time Web Receives Two SaaS Awards For Time & Expense Management
On-Time Web is honored to be the recipient of both the 2017 Rising Star Award and Great User Experience Award from FinancesOnline.
The expert team at FinancesOnline knew that On-Time Web surpassed all expectations and was awarded 2017 Rising Star Award AND the 2017 Great User Experience Award. Both of these awards are reserved for the category's top performers that guarantee the functionality needed to automate core business operations, but which won't compromise at the same time their ease of use and intuitiveness. Being able to respond even to the highest quality requirements, and to account for all expenses, On-Time Web is now also listed among the platform's list of accounting solutions recommended by their experts.
What was the deciding factor that made the difference? It was the fact that On-Time Web is the Swiss army knife of time and attendance. It rolls time tracking, expense management & leave controls into the same package at one of the best price points across the board. It is also described as a scalable solution that grows in parallel with any business, and makes payroll processes easier and more transparent. FinancesOnline's experts recommend On-Time Web to small, mid-market and Enterprise level, decentralized teams, due the fact that it is accessible from all devices and integrates with virtually any Payroll solution that can import a file.
Find out more about this exciting and growing international time and attendance solution at www.on-timeweb.com.
