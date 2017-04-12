News By Tag
T/DG launches PulseRx - a next-gen healthcare app for remote doctor consultation & health tracking
Acclaimed to be the "Family's Wellness Manager", the app eliminates the need to maintain physical files of medical reports. It lets you enter and track details such as Blood Sugar levels, Temperature, BMI, Blood Pressure or Oxygen headings within the app. Medical history such as allergies and previous surgeries can also be recorded using this app. These reports and graphically represented health-data patterns can be archived or retrieved whenever required. The app also supports secure healthcare data transfer through integrated Bluetooth-enabled health measurement devices such as the Omron BP Monitor.
Users can register on this app as either Doctors or patients. Patients can have remote consultation with any doctor registered on the app, once they have that doctor's consent. The patients also can view the prescriptions given to them, rate the prescriptions, and share reports in multiple formats with the doctor. They can also add family members and friends as patients and closely monitor their health. Reports and prescriptions can be shared with non-app users using modes such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp etc.
For a Doctor, the app works as an "on-the-go medical assistant". Doctors can view medical reports, previous prescriptions, and prevailing health conditions of all their patients at one central location without having to carry a single piece of paper. They can give new prescriptions and analyze their patient's health anytime, anywhere. They can also refer patients to other doctors registered on the app.
"What makes the app so easy-to-use, is its social media authentication login process, simple UI and dashboard. The App's interactive interface has all the essential search, sorting filters, and user managed settings, making it possible for users to manage health parameters and remote consultancy better. Lastly, consent requirement using OTP and email links makes the app more reliable."
- Amit Singhal, Associate Director (Operational Excellence)
Superior App Development capabilities:
With capabilities that can help unleash the power of push notifications, social media integration, location API, graphical API and much more, T/DG is gradually establishing itself as a reliable app development partner.
About T/DG:
T/DG is a trusted Information Technology partner for businesses across the globe. Our comprehensive IT Services include a full spectrum of Product Engineering and Development Services, Software and Data Solutions as well as Enterprise Information Management Solutions that help organizations optimize productivity, enhance operational capabilities, boost revenues, drive innovations and fire up time-to-market cycles in a dynamic environment.
With focus on building long-term client relationships, we provide a range of Services from Concept-To-Complete;
T/DG is a CMMi Level 5 ver1.3 Dev and Service Appraised company along with certifications in ISO 9001:2008, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 22301:2012 and SSAE 16, Type II. For more information, visit http://www.thedigitalgroup.com
