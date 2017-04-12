News By Tag
Announcing Eurostep's PDT Europe 2017 and CIMdata's PLM Road Map 2017
Two leading global PLM events will co-locate in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The two events will be held in conjunction with each other at Clarion Hotel Post in Gothenburg, Sweden. Participants can choose to attend one of the events or both with a discount. PLM Road Map will take place on October 17, while PDT Europe takes place on October 18-19.
"With the successful co-location of PDT Europe and PLM Road Map in 2016 we decided to go with the same concept in 2017," says Mr. Håkan Kårdén, CEO, Eurostep Group. "The PDT Europe 2017 theme is: Continuous Transformation of PLM to Support the Lifecycle Model-Based Enterprise. This is highly relevant to the PDT Europe community but also to participants of CIMdata's PLM Road Map. Once again, we plan to deliver three high quality days with superior value to participants and sponsors," added Mr. Kårdén.
"CIMdata is committed to delivering high client value with our PLM Road Map conferences,"
For information about PDT Europe see www.pdteurope.com
For information about PLM Road Map 2017 see http://www.cimdata.com/
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.
CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
About Eurostep Group
Eurostep delivers software and services for product lifecycle management with a particular focus on the exchange and sharing of data within and between enterprises. Services range from pre-studies to the implementation and support of systems. Eurostep has subsidiaries in Sweden, the UK, France, Finland, Germany, and the US and has blue-chip customers in a variety of industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, high tech, and building & construction.
Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
