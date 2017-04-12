News By Tag
Yoga an Mindfulness : AYM Yoga School in India
Monsoon Yoga to Boost Immunity
The monsoon season is a sign of prosperity. It brings in much needed rain and nourishes the earth. At the same time the monsoon brings various diseases. Our bodies are at times not ready to adjust to changes in temperature and climate. The best way to avoid these diseases is to boost your immune system. Here are a few things you can do to stay heathy:
1. Drink a lot of fluids
2. Wash your fruit and vegetables well before consuming them
3. Eat some Indian gooseberries
Furthermore, be careful with your eating. Avoid unhealthy food whenever you can. Also avoid eating heavy, acidic, salty and spicy food.
Balance Your Body with Yoga
Favoring one side of the body over the other can cause imbalance in the long run. Yoga poses are designed to bring in balance in the body. In this day and age, we are so glued to our devices that we forget about balance. We give into our habits and then suffer the consequence later.
Yoga asanas are designed to balance both sides of the body. When the body is balanced, muscles also get balanced. Three poses you can start practicing to bring balance to your body are: Downward facing dog, cobra pose and trikonasana.
Lose Weight with Yoga
Yoga is also an effective fat burner. Studies show that yoga lowers levels of stress hormones and increases insulin sensitivity. This signals the body to burn food as fuel rather than storing it. Loosing weight has a lot to do with the lifestyle. You need to pay attention to what you eat, when you eat as well as your sleeping habits. A good combination of exercise, diet and sleep are key to toning your body and getting healthy.
Here are some poses that are specifically designed for burning fat:
1. Cresent pose
2. Willow pose
3. Rocking boat
4. Hover
5. Chair
