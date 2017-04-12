Yoga an Mindfulness : AYM Yoga School in India

 
RISHIKESH, India - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Research shows that mindfulness can rewire and reshape our brain to improve the quality our experiences. This is an easy practice to incorporate into your life. Mindfulness is paying conscious attention, on purpose and being in the present without judgment. You can start improving your attention by: setting an intention, being alert and quieting the mind. Every action has a reaction. But, we don't have to be stuck to this. We can be conscious of our reactions if we actively practice mindfulness.

Monsoon Yoga to Boost Immunity

The monsoon season is a sign of prosperity. It brings in much needed rain and nourishes the earth. At the same time the monsoon brings various diseases. Our bodies are at times not ready to adjust to changes in temperature and climate. The best way to avoid these diseases is to boost your immune system. Here are a few things you can do to stay heathy:

1. Drink a lot of fluids

2. Wash your fruit and vegetables well before consuming them

3. Eat some Indian gooseberries

Furthermore, be careful with your eating. Avoid unhealthy food whenever you can. Also avoid eating heavy, acidic, salty and spicy food.

Balance Your Body with Yoga

Favoring one side of the body over the other can cause imbalance in the long run. Yoga poses are designed to bring in balance in the body. In this day and age, we are so glued to our devices that we forget about balance. We give into our habits and then suffer the consequence later.

Yoga asanas are designed to balance both sides of the body. When the body is balanced, muscles also get balanced. Three poses you can start practicing to bring balance to your body are: Downward facing dog, cobra pose and trikonasana.

Lose Weight with Yoga

Yoga is also an effective fat burner. Studies show that yoga lowers levels of stress hormones and increases insulin sensitivity. This signals the body to burn food as fuel rather than storing it. Loosing weight has a lot to do with the lifestyle. You need to pay attention to what you eat, when you eat as well as your sleeping habits. A good combination of exercise, diet and sleep are key to toning your body and getting healthy.

Here are some poses that are specifically designed for burning fat:

1. Cresent pose

2. Willow pose

3. Rocking boat

4. Hover

5. Chair

For More Information: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
